A Ghanaian prophet has shared a powerful vision regarding Thomas Partey’s ongoing legal case in the United Kingdom

The 33-year-old footballer is facing six charges linked to sexual allegations, though he maintains his innocence

Partey has entered a not-guilty plea, and his trial has been scheduled for November next year

Prophet Clement Quansah, widely known as Prophet Testimony, has delivered a striking prophecy about Thomas Partey’s legal situation in the United Kingdom.

The Head Pastor of Wordlight Revival Centre Worldwide shared his message during a church service, speaking with certainty about what he believes awaits the Ghanaian midfielder.

Prophet Clement Testimony shares a powerful prophetic message on Thomas Partey's legal case in the UK. Photo credit: Nigel French/Allstar/Getty and Prophet Clement Testimony/Facebook.

Prophet Clement drops prophecy about Partey's legal case

During the sermon, the man of God addressed Partey’s case directly and encouraged the former Tema Youth player to remain grounded in faith.

He declared that God had stepped into the matter and described the case as a “foolish one”, a statement that sparked instant applause from the congregation.

Prophet Testimony went further by claiming that “all the conspiracy from the pit of hell” had been defeated.

Prophet Clement Quansah, aka Prophet Testimony, is known for his accurate spiritual predictions. Photo credit: Prophet Clement Testimony/Facebook.

According to him, Partey should stay encouraged, because divine intervention had already worked in his favour.

He stated confidently that the case scheduled for trial on November 2, 2026, would be dismissed and urged the midfielder to “give thanks”.

The clergyman also advised the Villarreal star to be cautious and watch the company he keeps.

He concluded by affirming that God’s mercy had spoken for the midfielder and that the “watchers” had spoiled the case.

Below is the prophecy about Partey:

The prophecy quickly circulated online, drawing mixed yet largely hopeful responses. Below are some reactions from social media:

@politics-t2k praised God:

"Glory be to God! God bless you, Prophet Clement."

@atokwamina4716 added:

"It is finished."

@AbdulRahman-uz4hd wrote:

"AMEN."

@danielwealths shared his gratitude:

"Praise God."

@vida_changmi summed up the mood:

"Glory be to the almighty God."

Partey navigates legal case and football

This message arrives as Partey continues to navigate a case that has generated wide public interest.

According to ESPN, the 32-year-old faces five counts of non-consensual acts involving two women, along with a separate charge of sexual assault involving a third woman.

The alleged incidents span 2021 and 2022 during his time at Arsenal. Partey has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial before a High Court judge on November 2, 2026.

Despite the disruption to his preseason, Partey has worked his way back into Villarreal’s setup.

Transfermarkt records show he has featured in 14 matches across all competitions.

Although injury kept him out of Ghana’s friendlies against Japan and South Korea, he is expected to return when Villarreal meets Mallorca on November 22 in the Spanish La Liga.

Prophet Clement's warning to Black Stars

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh noted that Prophet Clement Testimony warned the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He cautioned the technical team not to rely too much on foreign-born players switching nationality, claiming that the inclusion of many dual nationals could spiritually affect Ghana’s progress and harm their World Cup hopes.

