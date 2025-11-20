Mubarak Wakaso angrily confronted a young footballer after a rough tackle during a casual kickabout at Nania Park

The 35-year-old’s fiery reaction to the challenge has since stirred mixed responses from Ghanaians online

Wakaso has been without a club since 2024, following the collapse of his last team, Shenzhen FC, in the Chinese Super League

Mubarak Wakaso has once again shown the fiery spirit that has shaped his long career after an incident involving a Nania FC player went viral.

The former Black Stars midfielder confronted the youngster during a recent kickabout, and the moment quickly captured attention across social media.

Wakaso confronts young footballer after hard tackle

The clip shows Wakaso rising from the turf after a strong challenge and walking straight toward the player responsible.

The experienced midfielder exchanged a few words, clearly unhappy with what had happened.

The young player responded with visible remorse, placing his hands behind his back while listening quietly.

Once the message was delivered, Wakaso stepped away to restart play from the resulting free kick.

Below is the video:

Context from the scene suggests the tackle may have been a response to an earlier strong challenge from Wakaso.

Fans react to Wakaso's confrontation

The video sparked lively debate among fans. Some praised the youngster for standing his ground, while others believed the youngster needed guidance rather than confrontation. A few reactions shared on X captured the mood:

@GodsloveMensah_ disagreed with Wakaso's outrage:

"Ball de3 so norr oo if age catch you wey the kiddies Dey mia you aa den vex. That was a clean tackle."

@FuneralJollof felt the youngster went too far:

"Plenty of young players go too tough on the pros just to prove a point and have something to brag about."

@Ohemaabiadepa criticised Wakaso’s approach:

"Why is he putting fear in the boy to play his heart out. He can be a role model for those boys on the pitch with him, but he's rather intimidating them sadly."

@rzeeghana added with humour:

"The boy is learning from him."

@kidd_spicy offered a playful jab:

"See some irony…buga king don vex."

Wakaso’s career faces uncertainty after leaving China

The midfielder has never hidden his passion. His no-nonsense style has earned admiration from supporters who enjoy the raw emotion he carries into every contest. Moments like this only highlight the intensity that has defined his journey.

Unfortunately, he has been without a club since Chinese side Shenzhen FC dissolved in January 2024.

Recurring knee problems have kept him out of action since August 2023, raising questions about the next chapter of his career.

Even so, Wakaso remains highly regarded. With 70 international appearances, 13 goals, five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and one World Cup to his name, he holds a special place among Black Stars followers.

Meanwhile, a proposed switch to Hearts of Oak in January this year collapsed, leaving his future open.

Supporters now wait to see if he will attempt a comeback when the local window opens in January or finally close a remarkable career remembered for passion, commitment and heart.

