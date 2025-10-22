A Ghanaian prophet has issued a stern warning to the Black Stars regarding Eddie Nketiah and other dual-national players

Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup has sparked interest from several foreign-born footballers seeking to switch allegiance

Fans have flooded social media with reactions, urging the team’s handlers to reconsider the inclusion of dual nationals

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Prophet Clement Testimony has sent a spiritual warning to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, cautioning the technical team against leaning too heavily on foreign-born players switching allegiance to Ghana.

His message, shared widely online, has stirred passionate debate among football lovers across the country.

Prophet Testimony warns Black Stars of Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi ahead of the World Cup. Photo credit: Alex Pantling - The FA/Getty, Prophet Clement Testimony/Facebook and Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Prophet warns Black Stars about Nketiah, others

During a church service, the prophet revealed what he described as a divine message concerning the national team.

He claimed that the inclusion of dual nationals could disturb Ghana’s progress in the spiritual realm and derail their World Cup ambitions.

“All those boys who were outside and rejected attempts to play for Ghana, they [the Black Stars technical team] shouldn't add them,” he warned.

Prophet Clement urged the coaching staff to maintain the same core of players who featured during the qualifiers, stressing that unity and continuity would be vital for success in North America.

He explained that Ghana’s participation in the tournament carried spiritual significance beyond football, suggesting that the team’s performance would bring blessings and favour upon the nation.

Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah are eligible to play for the Black Stars despite representing England in the past. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

He specifically mentioned Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi, advising the technical team to be prayerful and discerning in their decisions.

“Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi and the others – they shouldn't add anybody. They should go with the same squad if they want to go far,” he cautioned.

He continued,

“If they bring anybody that didn't play a part in the qualifiers, they will break every prophetic realm they have entered. So don't bring them. If they want to join after the World Cup, that will be better. This is a prophetic caution to the nation; all those boys should not be added to the squad.”

The man of God concluded by stating that the World Cup would serve as a divine opportunity for Ghana, saying,

“This World Cup will open up Ghana to the globe and it will be a shining light for Ghanaians. Because of that, doors will open. It is not about the action on the pitch, rather the competition is a medium God wants to use to bless the name Ghana.”

Watch the prophetic caution:

Fans react to prophet’s message

His message quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from Ghanaians online. Some supporters backed his claims, while others dismissed them as spiritual exaggeration.

@Kofiadobahmannesseh commented:

“We don't even know them, and we don't want them. Koraaaa hwɛ anka hm.”

@elishaclinton1 agreed with the prophecy, writing:

“God bless you, Prophet. We actually don't need those two guys. You're indeed a prophet.”

@GideonAkagbo-u8o5u added:

“Sure, I believe you, Man of God.”

The prophecy adds a new twist to the ongoing discussion about Ghana’s World Cup preparations, as head coach Otto Addo continues to consider whether to bring in players with Ghanaian heritage raised abroad, per Ghanasoccernet.

Eddie Nketiah, who once declined the Ghana Football Association’s invitation, is now reportedly ready to don the national colours.

Similarly, Francis Amuzu, a Ghanaian-born Belgian youth star, is also said to be eager for a call-up after switching allegiance in 2023.

Meanwhile, coach Otto Addo has set his sights on guiding the Black Stars past the group stages at next year's global showpiece, as noted by News Ghana.

Prophet Clement shares vision about Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared a vision about Mohammed Kudus.

The man of God revealed that the 25-year-old’s future success in football is tied to a specific colour.

Source: YEN.com.gh