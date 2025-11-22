Mohammed Kudus has quickly emerged as one of Tottenham’s most influential performers under Thomas Frank

Tottenham are still planning to add more quality to their squad as the January 2026 transfer window approaches

The Europa League champions are determined to spend £100 million on a single talent or multiple recruits

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has issued a firm message amid rising speculation over a potential nine-figure signing, with the Europa League champions eager to strengthen further and add top-quality support around Mohammed Kudus and his teammates.

Since the Lewis family assumed full control from former chairman Daniel Levy, they have injected £100 million into the Premier League side, signalling their determination to usher in a new era of stability and ambition in north London.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank responded to talk of a huge £100m transfer as the club targeted more quality around star man Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

The sizeable financial commitment arrived at a crucial moment. Tottenham are pushing for a top-five finish this season and have suffered only three defeats in 11 Premier League matches under Frank. The progress is a notable step up from last season’s inconsistent form under Ange Postecoglou.

Although £100m is no longer a transformative amount in today’s inflated transfer market, many connected with the club believe this is merely the opening phase of a much larger investment strategy.

Behind this renewed energy is Vivienne Lewis, daughter of late billionaire Joe Lewis. Working alongside her brother Charles and son-in-law Nick Beucher, she now plays a hands-on role in shaping Tottenham’s direction.

Vivienne’s frequent presence at games and board meetings has reinforced the family’s intention to directly oversee the club’s long-term project, with Mohammed Kudus forming a big part of it.

Mohammed Kudus is one of Tottenham's best players in the 2025/26 Premier League season. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Since taking charge and removing Levy from his long tenure in September, the family has already rejected three separate takeover approaches from investor groups in Saudi Arabia, China and the United States.

Their stance has remained that further financial support will be released whenever the club identifies areas needed to push Spurs closer to major honours.

Thomas Frank speaks about £100m rumours

According to The Mirror, Thomas Frank has expressed confidence in the new hierarchy’s commitment, stressing that the Lewis family intends to remain deeply involved in the club’s evolution and is prepared to reinforce the team when necessary.

The manager also emphasised that both the owners and coaching staff must prove their intent not through words but through consistent performances and decision-making over time.

The ex-Brentford manager played down the likelihood of such an immediate blockbuster move. He acknowledged that in the modern game, long-term success is built on a blend of time, smart planning, and the right level of investment.

According to Thomas Frank, clubs performing at the highest level over several seasons have paired careful squad development with targeted spending, and Spurs aim to follow a similarly balanced model.

Moreover, the Spurs boss highlighted that while major fees have become standard for elite talents, Tottenham’s priority is to recruit wisely rather than impulsively.

As anticipation builds toward the January transfer window, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham would consider splashing the entire £100m boost on a single marquee signing, as noted by Football Fan Cast.

Kudus’ standout influence at Tottenham Hotspur

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored Mohammed Kudus’ growing influence at Tottenham Hotspur, detailing how the Ghanaian midfielder has swiftly established himself as a cornerstone of Thomas Frank’s project.

His sharp creativity, tireless pressing, and dynamic attacking play have already elevated him into one of Spurs’ most impactful performers in the current Premier League season.

Source: YEN.com.gh