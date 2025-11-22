Asamoah Gyan stands tall as one of Ghana’s greatest strikers—and one of Africa’s most iconic forwards

From scoring decisive goals on the world stage to building an impressive business empire back home, his impact on and off the pitch remains remarkable

YEN.com.gh highlights 40 key facts that showcase the life, legacy and achievements of the former Black Stars captain on his 40th birthday

Asamoah Gyan has reached a remarkable personal landmark, marking forty years of influence, ambition and unforgettable moments for Ghana and Africa.

From his explosive rise as a fearless teenager to becoming the continent’s most prolific scorer on the World Cup stage, his journey has been filled with memories that still echo across stadiums.

Four Decades of an Extraordinary Football Story

Loved for his infectious charm and respected for his power in front of goal, Gyan built a legacy that reached far beyond club shirts and national colours.

Every stage of his life carried a story, each one adding depth to a career that inspired millions.

As he celebrates this milestone, it feels right to revisit the defining moments that shaped the man known worldwide as Baby Jet.

40 facts about Asamoah Gyan

Below is a complete list of forty standout facts that capture the essence of his life, career and lasting influence.

Ghana’s All-Time Top Scorer: He is the Black Stars’ highest scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances. Africa’s World Cup Record Holder: He has the most World Cup goals by an African player (6). The Iconic Number 3: He wore the No. 3 shirt for the majority of his career, inspired by his brother. Ghana’s First World Cup Goal: He scored Ghana’s maiden World Cup goal against the Czech Republic on June 17, 2006. Fastest Goal of Germany 2006: That goal came after just 68 seconds, the fastest of the tournament. First African to Score in Three Straight World Cups: He achieved this by scoring in 2006, 2010 and 2014. Nine Consecutive Tournaments: He became the first man to score in nine straight major tournaments (World Cups and AFCONs). Played for 11 Clubs: His club journey spanned 11 teams across eight countries, including Italy, France, England and China. AFC Champions League Top Scorer: He finished as top scorer in the 2014 edition with Al Ain. Sunderland Record Signing: His £13m move in 2010 made him Sunderland’s record buy at the time. Unique World Cup Scoring Feat: He is the only Ghanaian to score in the group stage, Round of 16 and quarter-final of a World Cup. Other Sporting Interests: He briefly played tennis in local competitions and reportedly defeated a professional. Trained with Manchester City: He once trained with Man City under Sven-Göran Eriksson, but a deal never happened. One-Touch Goal: His last Ghana goal in 2017 vs Ethiopia came from his only touch after coming on. Quickest to 50 International Goals: He reached 50 international goals in fewer caps than Messi and Ronaldo. Father of Three: He shares three children, Rafael, Frederick and Floyd, with his ex-wife Gifty Sandra Dzamesi. Return to the Ghana League: In 2020, he returned home after 17 years to play for Legon Cities FC. Diverse Business Ventures: He has invested in boxing promotion, real estate and aviation, including Baby Jet Airlines (which never launched). Powerful Superstitions: He once said he avoids celebrating goals on Tuesdays. Retired in 2023: He announced his retirement on June 20, 2023. Started at Liberty Professionals: His professional journey began with the Dansoman-based club. Kotoko Admiration: He has openly expressed his love for Asante Kotoko and once hoped to retire there, which never happened. Nickname 'Baby Jet': Given to him by journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah; originally belonged to Ghanaian sprinter Alice Annum. BBC African Footballer of the Year: He won the award in 2010. Multiple Ghana Player of the Year Awards: He claimed the honour several times. Music Career: Under “Baby Jet,” he released three albums and won a 2011 Ghana Music Award for “African Girls.” Among World’s Highest Paid: His 2015 deal with Shanghai SIPG earned him £227,000 per week. UEFA License B Coach: He holds a UEFA License B certificate from Wales. Iconic Dance Celebrations: His love for dance inspired his trademark goal celebrations. Three-Time UAE Pro League Top Scorer: He won the Golden Boot in 2011/12, 2012/13 and 2013/14. Phenomenal Record at Al Ain: He scored 112 goals in 107 games there, becoming their second all-time top scorer, according to Transfermarkt. Club 100 Milestone: He earned 109 caps for Ghana and wore a special armband for his symbolic 100th-game celebration. Youngest Ghana Scorer: He scored on his debut vs Somalia in 2003, three days before turning 18. Three World Cups: He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups. CAF Ambassador: Named among CAF’s pioneer ambassadors to promote African football. No Major Trophy With Ghana: Despite his brilliance, he never won a major trophy with the Black Stars. Built a Sports Complex: He funded a multi-purpose sports facility for Accra Academy, his alma mater. Infamous Penalty Miss: His last-minute miss vs Uruguay in 2010 denied Ghana a historic World Cup semi-final. Loved Across Africa: His World Cup exploits made him one of Africa’s most recognised footballers globally. A True Ghanaian Icon: His career, legacy and impact continue to inspire generations.

