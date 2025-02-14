Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan channelled his inner Pep Guardiola as he coached a side in Accra

Gyan, who holds a UEFA License B Coaching certificate, is bent on carving a career in the dugout after a successful playing stint

He had earlier turned down an opportunity to handle one of Ghana's national teams due to personal reasons

Asamoah Gyan, one of Ghana's footballing legends, is embarking on a new journey in the world of coaching after calling time on his playing career.

At 39, the former Black Stars captain is stepping into the managerial realm, driven by a desire to build a legacy off the pitch.

Having already earned his UEFA License B Coaching certificate, Gyan’s ambition to carve a career in the dugout is well on its way to becoming a reality.

Asamoah Gyan channelled his inner Pep Guardiola as he coached a team in Accra. Photos by Michael Dodge and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Gyan coaches like Pep Guardiola

Known for his skill, leadership, and goal-scoring prowess during his playing days, Gyan is now applying that wealth of experience to guide the younger generation.

Recently, he was spotted in a video shared on social media, actively taking charge from the touchline.

In the clip, Gyan demonstrated not only his tactical acumen but also his passion for the game as he observed his team’s intricate passing drills.

The coaching style Gyan appears to favour is reminiscent of Pep Guardiola's tiki-taka football—emphasising quick, fluid ball movement and sharp technical play.

As his players worked on their passing sequences, Gyan, dressed casually in a loose white T-shirt and a black cap, urged them on with focused encouragement.

His enthusiasm was evident as he nodded with pride, watching the team develop a fluid rhythm in just two days of training.

After the session, Gyan shared his satisfaction on Instagram, where he wrote:

"My boys are beginning to understand how I want them to play in just 2 days of training. More room for improvement 💪🏿💪🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🔥🔥."

This post reflects his confidence in the progress his players are making and his eagerness to continue refining their understanding of his methods.

Gyan reveals why he turned down coaching Ghana

However, despite his growing passion for coaching, Gyan recently revealed that he turned down an offer to manage one of the national men’s football teams, 3news reports.

According to the former Al Ain and Sunderland striker, the timing of the opportunity wasn’t right.

While he holds the UEFA License B and is more than capable of taking on such a role, he felt that his personal circumstances and readiness did not align with the demands of national team management at this point in time.

Whether he takes up another coaching role sooner or later, it’s clear that the ex-striker’s football knowledge and leadership qualities will continue to shape the game, just as they did during his storied playing career.

