Roly Howard, recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s longest-serving football manager, has passed away aged 90

The beloved Marine boss managed 1,975 games and served as the club’s groundsman

Fans, former players and football legends, including Jamie Carragher, paid heartfelt tribute to Howard

Football has bid farewell to one of its most enduring and beloved figures as Roly Howard, the legendary long-serving manager of Marine AFC, has died aged 90.

Howard’s extraordinary dedication to the Merseyside club earned him global recognition, including a prestigious place in the Guinness World Records as the longest-serving football manager in history.

Roly Howard's incredible coaching career

According to the Liverpool Echo, Howard took charge of Marine in 1972 and remained in the dugout until 2005, an astonishing 33-year spell that saw him oversee 1,975 matches, a record that may never be broken in modern football.

His influence stretched far beyond tactics and touchlines; he famously doubled as the club’s groundsman, becoming an embodiment of passion, loyalty, and the spirit of non-league football.

On November 21, 2025, Marine confirmed his passing ahead of Saturday’s National League fixture, observing a minute’s silence to honour the man many consider the heartbeat of the Crosby-based club.

During his remarkable tenure, Howard guided Marine to five league titles and 15 cup triumphs, shaping an era of consistency and competitive spirit, as cited by Wikipedia.

His eye for talent also played a key role in launching careers, most notably that of Jason McAteer. The future Liverpool and Republic of Ireland star rose through Marine’s youth system before breaking into the professional ranks.

Beyond the touchline, Howard became a local folk hero due to his down-to-earth nature. Despite being a record-breaking manager, he maintained his day job as a window cleaner, counting Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish among his regular customers. Those who knew him often recalled his humour, humility and tireless work ethic.

Ahead of his final match in 2005, Howard reflected on his extraordinary journey, admitting that his decades at Marine seemed to pass in a blur:

“When you’re doing it, it doesn’t feel like that length of time. But when you look back, you wonder where it’s all gone.”

He also once revealed how he ended up juggling two roles at the club: after seeing Stockport manager Eric Webster mowing a pitch, he was told:

“They never sack the groundsman.”

Howard took the advice seriously and cared for Marine’s pitch for several years in addition to managing the team.

When he finally stepped down, Howard summed up his deep affection for the club in typical fashion:

“The craic with the players is what I’ll miss most. But I always said I’d know when the time was right, and it is.”

Reactions to Roly Howard's passing

News of Howard’s death prompted an outpouring of emotion across social media. Supporters described him as “Mr Marine,” “a non-league legend” and “the soul of the club.”

Others praised his loyalty and humility, calling him a rare figure in modern football.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher joined the tributes, simply calling Howard a “legend” under Marine’s Instagram announcement, accompanied by a red heart emoji.

@Brian Lawyer: ''RIP Mr Roley Howard. What a record to hold and a fantastic Manager. I always remember this programme front cover from one of my many visits to Marine FC.''

@Serge1 wrote: ''I am sure the legend in the middle would have been offering some sound advice to his Juniors!''

@Wayen Goodison commented: ''Played against his team a few times which was always difficult back then, was also fortunate that he selected me to play in a league representative team that he managed once and I was impressed by his humanity.''

