Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, have received a significant boost ahead of their high-profile friendly against England

French-born defender Bénédicte Simon has earned her first call-up after completing her nationality switch to represent Ghana

Simon, who has featured for top European clubs, is expected to strengthen the squad as preparations intensify for next year’s WAFCON

French-born Ghanaian defender Bénédicte Simon has received her first invitation to the Black Queens, marking a major step in her international journey.

Simon’s call-up arrives at an important time for the Queens as they continue to build a strong group for upcoming assignments.

Benedicte Simon earns her first Black Queens call-up ahead of Ghana's friendly against England. Photo credit: benedicte.simon2/Instagram and @GhanaWNT/X.

Source: Instagram

Bénédicte Simon receives Black Queens call-up

At 28, Bénédicte brings valuable exposure from some of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

The fullback has featured for Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, and Valencia, and now represents Servette in Switzerland.

According to Flashscore, she has already played in ten of their 11 league matches this season, contributing to their position at the top of the Swiss table.

Her pace, reading of the game and confidence on the flanks make her a timely addition to Kim Lars Björkegren’s plans.

Watch a compilation of Simon's performances:

The Swedish coach is shaping a spirited squad that blends maturity with rising promise, and Simon fits perfectly into that direction.

She becomes the latest dual national to choose Ghana, following the commitment of English-born midfielder Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and German-born utility player Josephine Bonsu, both of whom switched allegiance ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Black Queens prepare for England test

Simon's call-up forms part of Ghana’s preparation to face reigning European champions England on December 2, 2025, at St Mary’s Stadium.

The meeting is expected to be one of the most demanding fixtures for the 2024 WAFCON bronze medallists in recent times.

Bénédicte is not the only new face in coach Kim's squad, as Turkey-based Anasthesia Achiaa returns to bolster the backline, per Ghanafa.org.

Kim Lars Björkegren and his Black Queens squad are upbeat ahead of the friendly against England on December 2, 2025. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Source: Twitter

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Björkegren stressed the importance of the match for long-term development.

“It’s a big game, of course. I think the game is more important in the global world because [England] is the most difficult team to play in the world,” he told Joy Sports, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

“They are probably in the top four in the world together with Spain, France, and the USA right now.”

The Queens enter this phase with growing confidence after beating Egypt across two legs to book their place at next year’s continental showpiece.

With Simon joining a team finding its rhythm, Ghana hopes to carry the same momentum into the upcoming tournament to be staged in Morocco from March 17 to April 3, 2026, per CAF Online.

The Ghana Football Association has monitored her progress for years, and her decision to join the national side continues the rise of diaspora players committing their futures to Ghana.

