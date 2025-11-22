Freda Ayisi has captured football fans’ attention with an impressive display of skill in an epic two-touch game against 2007 Ballon d’Or winner Kaka

In this friendly yet fiercely competitive challenge, the 31-year-old midfielder outshone Kaka with her quick feet and sharp control

Social media, especially fans from Ghana, quickly flooded platforms to celebrate the Black Queens star for her outstanding performance

Black Queens midfielder Freda Ayisi recently made headlines by stunning Brazilian football legend Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, popularly known as Kaka, in a two-touch challenge.

Despite Kaka’s reputation as a former star of Real Madrid and AC Milan and a Ballon d'Or recipient, Freda’s sharp skills and quick feet left the football icon visibly impressed.

Freda Ayisi outshines Kaka in two-touch challenge

The challenge was designed to test composure and technical ability under pressure.

Ayisi took full control with her deft touches and clever movement, dominating the duel with ease.

Fans watching couldn’t hide their excitement as the Watford FC Women player displayed creativity and poise beyond her years.

Social media quickly buzzed with praise for the Ghanaian star, with many applauding her for outshining Kaka in such a contest.

@Desaints11 wrote:

"Wow, she is very good."

@edkaey added,

"She be solid tho."

@YShundem observed:

"She’s making it difficult for Kaka."

@francisabodam reacted with a myriad of emojis:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍❤️❤️"

Below is the video:

Freda Ayisi's skill vs top talents

This display came as no surprise to those familiar with Freda’s talent.

Known for her skillful footwork, she frequently shares clips of herself taking on football challenges, often against both past and current professionals.

She once outclassed Kaka’s former teammate Roberto Carlos in a similar contest and later matched former Manchester United star Paul Pogba in his own ‘smoothie’ challenge.

Freda also went head-to-head with Mohammed Kudus in a one-on-one contest previously, successfully pulling off audacious moves.

Freda Ayisi's career in retrospect

Born in Ghana but raised in England, Freda began her career with Arsenal Women in 2013.

She was part of the squad that lifted the Women’s FA Cup in 2014 and scored a Champions League goal against FC Kairat.

After stints at Birmingham City, Leicester City, London City Lionesses, Lewes, and Charlton Athletic, she joined Hashtag United in 2024.

During her time with Hashtag, Freda netted seven goals in 16 appearances before an injury in January cut her season short.

In July 2025, she signed for Watford. Two months later, she bagged her first hat-trick for the Golden Girls in a 5-0 victory over Billericay Town in the FA Women's Premier League Southern Division, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

Meanwhile, she could make a return to the Black Queens squad for next month's international friendlies.

Ghana faces the Lionesses of England in a high-profile game that will test coach Kim Lars Björkegren's side on December 2, 2025.

According to Ghanafa.org, the Queens will use the game to fine-tune themselves ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

King Promise learns from Freda Ayisi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise picked up new football skills after meeting Black Queens star Freda Ayisi.

The award-winning singer spent time with the then-Hashtag United Women’s player, learning a few fresh tricks.

Source: YEN.com.gh