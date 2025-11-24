Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella delivered a firm message ahead of his first on-pitch showdown with Barcelona sensation Yamal

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has issued a playful yet pointed warning to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as the two prepare to face each other at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Spanish full-back is set for his first head-to-head battle with his young international teammate, who has quickly risen to become one of Europe’s most dangerous attackers.

Yamal’s rapid rise since breaking into Barcelona’s senior team in 2023 has been nothing short of remarkable. At just 18, he has already produced elite numbers, 31 goals and 42 assists in 127 matches across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

His creativity, speed, and technical brilliance have made him one of the toughest tests for any defender on the continent.

Lamine Yamal warned ahead of Chelsea clash

Speaking ahead of the Chelsea vs. Barcelona Champions League showdown on Tursday, November 25, Cucurella acknowledged the scale of the challenge but made it clear he is ready for the occasion.

The Spaniard highlighted the difficulty of stopping players with Yamal’s rare ability, while also stressing that the high-profile encounter should be seen as a team contest rather than an individual duel.

For Chelsea, containing Barcelona’s wide threat will be crucial, and Cucurella appears fully prepared to embrace that responsibility.

Watch Marc Cucurella's preview below.

The Spanish left-back even shared a light-hearted moment from training involving teammate Estevao Willian, joking that the young Brazilian should start wearing shin pads because the intensity is ramping up ahead of the Barcelona fixture scheduled to kick off at 20: 00 GMT, per Flashscore.

Estevao vs. Yamal comparisons

Meanwhile, the similarities between Estevao and Yamal, both teenage wingers with flair, confidence, and a fearless approach in one-on-one situations, have sparked natural comparisons.

According to Cucurella, while their skill sets are alike, Lamine Yamal’s extra seasons playing European football give him a level of experience that Estevao is still working toward.

Both young players are known for their joy on the pitch, infectious energy, and willingness to take risks. Marc Cucurella highlighted that their light-hearted personalities and love for the game make them special, and that their performance levels rise when they are happy.

As for Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, he also weighed in on Estevao’s development, expressing satisfaction with the Brazilian’s progression since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Although he remained unused in the recent win over Burnley, the club believes he has the potential to become a major figure in the coming years.

Maresca then emphasized the importance of patience, stating that Estevao’s focus should remain on steady growth rather than matching or surpassing other young stars like Yamal.

Yamal dissatisfied with Barcelona's treatment of his injury

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal is allegedly dissatisfied with how Barcelona managed his injury situation, a concern that created tension behind the scenes.

The teenager was said to be unhappy with the club’s approach to his recovery, prompting internal adjustments to his treatment plan.

