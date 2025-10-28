The Black Queens have secured back-to-back qualifications for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after convincingly defeating Egypt over two legs

Doris Boaduwaa bagged a stunning hat-trick in Ghana’s 4-0 victory in the second leg to seal their qualification, building on their dominant display in the first encounter

Their success came amid tensions with the Sports Ministry over unpaid bonuses, an issue that momentarily threatened to overshadow their on-field performance

Ghana’s Black Queens have sealed qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after brushing aside Egypt in their final qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, October 28.

The emphatic win marked a triumphant return to the continental showpiece, following their impressive third-place finish at the 2024 edition in Morocco.

Ghana thump Egypt despite bonuses row

In the buildup to the game, the team found itself in the midst of a tense standoff with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation over unpaid bonuses.

At one point, they boycotted training sessions with reports suggesting they would skip the match.

But once the whistle blew, all frustrations were set aside. Backed by a 3-0 first-leg advantage from Cairo, per Ghanafa.org, the Queens came out firing, eager to finish the job on home soil.

They nearly drew first blood inside a minute when Princess Marfo missed from close range.

Egypt briefly found their rhythm, hitting the crossbar midway through the first half, but Kim Lars Bjorkegren’s side quickly reasserted control.

Despite their dominance, the goals didn’t come before the break, leaving the Accra crowd restless but hopeful.

The restart brought a different energy. Doris Boaduwaa, sharp and relentless, punished a goalkeeping error to open the scoring in the 52nd minute.

Watch the opening goal from Boaduwaa:

The forward doubled her tally three minutes later, calmly finishing off a delightful cutback from Marfo to put the result beyond doubt.

Then came the icing on the cake. Fullback Comfort Yeboah unleashed a stunning strike from the right flank — a goal that sent fans into raptures and cemented Ghana’s dominance.

The Queens added a fourth on the occasion through Boaduwaa as the three-time WAFCON runner-up settled for a 4-0 win, completing a 7-0 aggregate demolition of the Cleopatras.

The victory wasn’t just about qualification; it was a statement of resilience.

Having missed out on WAFCON since 2018, this back-to-back qualification underscores the team’s resurgence under Bjorkegren’s guidance.

The issue of unpaid bonuses

Their success comes despite lingering tension behind the scenes. The team managed only one full training session before kickoff, yet delivered a performance brimming with character and unity.

Reports suggest that the impasse between the Black Queens and the Sports Ministry over unpaid bonuses appears close to resolution, following a direct order from the Presidency for immediate payment, according to Ghanasoccernet.

This is not the first time the Queens have had to protest for bonuses and per diems due them, with a clarion call from social media users, sports journalists demanding authorities back their words with action when it comes to women's football.

For fans, the result rekindles pride and optimism. The Black Queens are back where they belong — on the biggest stage in African women’s football, ready to chase glory once again.

Minority caucus gifts ¢100k to Black Queens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament praised the Black Queens for their outstanding run at the 2024 WAFCON, where they finished third.

As a token of appreciation, the caucus donated GH₵100,000 to the team on July 29, 2025.

