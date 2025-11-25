Europe’s elite clubs are said to be locked in a heated battle to secure 16-year-old Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora

Europe’s biggest clubs are circling 16-year-old Mexican prodigy Gilberto Mora, eager to secure the rising star before his talent explodes on the global stage.

Known for his versatility, Mora has dazzled for Club Tijuana in Liga MX, excelling as a left winger, central playmaker, left midfielder, and even as a centre-forward.

Europe’s top clubs chase the 16-year-old Mexican sensation Gilberto Mora of Club Tijuana. Image credit: Dustin Bradford - Leagues Cup/MLS

Source: Getty Images

According to journalist Graeme Bailey via TBR, Europe’s giants are circling Gilberto Mora, with Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and even Inter Miami monitoring the 16-year-old Mexican prodigy.

Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Mohammed Kudus' Tottenham are also pursuing the Club Tijuana prodigy.

Mora made history by breaking Lamine Yamal’s record when he became the youngest player ever to win a major senior international trophy. This milestone came when he lifted the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup with Mexico at just 16 years and 265 days old back in July of this year.

Real Madrid target Gilberto Mora after helping Mexico to win the 2025 Gold Cup against USA at NRG Stadium on July 6, 2025 in Houston. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid eyes 16-year-old Mora

Meanwhile, reports suggest the Mexican prodigy is yet to finalize his next move, though insiders hint that Real Madrid could be his preferred destination.

Meanwhile, Mora, who is expected to feature for Mexico at the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, cannot transfer to any European club until he is 18 because of FIFA rules.

That said, the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United could reach an agreement with Tijuana immediately, allowing the talented 16-year-old talent to officially make the switch once he turns 18.

Fans react to Mora’s potential Real Madrid move

Meanwhile, rumors linking 16-year-old Gilberto Mora with a move to Real Madrid have set social media ablaze.

Fans from both Real Madrid and Mexico are buzzing with excitement, debating the possible influence the teenage sensation could have at the Spanish powerhouse. Some reactions are highlighted below.

@StallionIM said:

''He plays like kroos but at a lower level ofcourse. Can definitely develop to be a solid midfielder in Europe.''

@VictaminO reacted:

''One for the future definitely. He will get the chance to learn from the best of the best.''

@Yorhage also wrote:

''Still has to stay in Mexico till 18 years so we could still watch him. But I think we need more bulky midfielders like Jude and tchou. These small players get bullied.''

Source: YEN.com.gh