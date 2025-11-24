Chelsea vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record in the Champions League
- Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal is set for a stern test at Stamford Bridge as the Catalan side travels for a high-stakes encounter
- Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is expected to rely on a largely unchanged starting XI, signaling continuity and trust in his squad
- The historical head-to-head clashes between Chelsea and Barcelona show that both clubs are on equal footing
The head-to-head record between Chelsea and FC Barcelona in the Champions League shows that both teams have had similar results against each other over the years.
This balance means neither team clearly dominates the other, which makes Tuesday’s match even more intriguing. Fans can expect a tight, competitive, and cautious game because both sides know the other is capable of matching them.
Chelsea host Barcelona in key UCL match
Enzo Maresca's side heads into tomorrow's clash with a decent form, undefeated in their last five matches across all competitions, including a commanding 2-0 Premier League success against Burnley over the weekend. According to Flashscore, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez were on target for the reigning Conference League champions.
Chelsea fielded a strong starting XI against Burnley, including Robert Sanchez, Reece James, Trevor Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Liam Delap.
Manager Enzo Maresca is expected to stick largely with this same lineup for the upcoming clash against Barcelona, making only minor adjustments if needed.
On the flip side, Barcelona come into Tuesday's game having secured an impressive 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in their first game at Camp Nou in over 900 days.
The goals came from Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski, Firmin Lopez, and a double from ex-Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, with Lamine Yamal providing a couple of assists, as Barcelona made another big statement.
The 2024/25 La Liga champions arrive at Stamford Bridge on the back of an impressive unbeaten run in their last four matches, during which they have scored a remarkable 14 goals.
This red-hot attacking form highlights the incredible firepower Chelsea will be up against and poses a significant challenge for defenders Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevor Chalobah, and their defensive teammates.
Containing Barcelona’s offensive threat will require discipline, focus, and seamless coordination at the back, as the Catalan side’s creativity and pace can easily punish even the smallest defensive lapses.
For Chelsea, as Marc Cucurella in his pre-game statement, this clash represents not only a test of individual talent but also of their defensive structure as a whole.
Chelsea vs. Barcelona head-to-head records
According to 11v11 stats, in 14 encounters between Chelsea and Barcelona in Europe’s most prestigious competitions, the Premier League side has claimed four victories, while the La Liga powerhouse has also won four, with six matches ending in draws.
Marc Cucurella warns Lamine Yamal
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Marc Cucurella issued a strong warning to Lamine Yamal ahead of Chelsea’s crucial Champions League clash on Tuesday.
The defender hinted that containing the Barcelona star will be a tough challenge for the Catalan attacker.
