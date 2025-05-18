Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has announced himself on the international stage with a sensational debut goals for Portugal’s U15 national team as Portugal won the 2025 Vlatko Markovic Tournament, winning 3-2 against Croatia in the final.

The teenage prodigy, son of legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo, found the net twice in spectacular fashion against Croatia U15, and his celebration, a carbon copy of his father’s iconic "Siuuu", has since gone viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr debut Portugal goal

Playing in the U15 international youth tournament final on Sunday, May 18, 2025, Ronaldo Jr. took center stage when he broke the deadlock in style in the 13th minute.

Collecting the ball near the edge of the box, the young forward let fly a powerful shot that struck the underside of the crossbar before bouncing into the net.

The precision, power, and confidence shown in that strike were reminiscent of the man whose name he bears.

The goal gave Portugal U15 a crucial lead and sent the crowd into raptures. While the match itself drew attention from youth football enthusiasts, it's Ronaldo Jr.'s goals — and his celebration — that has taken the internet by storm.

Ronaldo Jr. hits Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuu celebration

Following his opener, Cristiano Jr. sprinted towards the corner flag and executed the now globally recognized "Siuuu", the celebration that made his father famous.

Arms spread, leap into the air, and a booming "Siuuu!" as he landed amid cheers from the crowd.

The crowd, teammates, and even the opposition bench acknowledged the gesture with a mix of awe and admiration.

Videos and images of the moment have flooded social media, drawing millions of views and comments.

Football fans were quick to note the similarities not just in the celebration but also in the playing style, calm under pressure, strong on the ball, and clinical in front of goal.

Ronaldo Jr. racks up a brace for Portugal U15

In the second half, the son of the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo realised a brace with a superb header to make it 2-1 for his team.

Croatia levelled the score again in the 59th before Ronaldo Jr.' Portugal U15 grabbed a 78th-minute winner through R. Cabral.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. wins maiden trophy with Portugal

Portugal U15 winning the Vlatko Markovic tournament means an astonishing international youth football begining for Ronaldo Jr whose two goals proved decisive.

Which clubs are interested in Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.?

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.’s impressive display hasn’t gone unnoticed, with various sources reporting that over 17 top European clubs have been closely monitoring the 14-year-old forward’s development.

These include Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, and Juventus, all of whom are reportedly interested in exploring a potential transfer or youth academy signing.

