Chelsea’s 18-year-old sensation, Estevao, is currently turning heads with his incredible form as Enzo Maresca's men dominated Hanis Flick's side on Tuesday night.
The young Brazilian has scored 9 goals in his last 13 games for club and country, making him one of the hottest talents in world football.
According to Flashscore stats, his most recent strike came in Chelsea’s 3-0 Champions League triumph over Barcelona on November 25 at Stamford Bridge, where he was in fine form, playing 82 minutes and delivering a performance full of confidence and skill.
The teen star's goal-scoring spree is split between five goals for Chelsea and four for Brazil, highlighting his ability to perform on both domestic and international stages.
Before the Barcelona clash, Estevao had already been compared to Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, but after his standout display, the Chelsea sensation proved that he is in a league of his own, as TeamTalk featured.
Estevao vs. Lamine Yamal
Despite Yamal’s multiple accolades, Estevao dominated the night, showcasing maturity and composure beyond his years. His ability to consistently find the net and influence matches underlines why he is considered a future superstar.
Fans and pundits alike are now keeping a close eye on his development, as Chelsea looks to build around his talent while Brazil sees him as a key part of their next generation.
If Estevao continues this trajectory, the 18-year-old could become one of the defining stars of his generation.
Fans react to Estevao's display vs. Barcelona
@Chelseahistory: ''Estevão Willian has scored tonight vs. Barcelona! At 18 years and 215 days, he is now the second-youngest player ever to score in three consecutive Champions League starts, behind only Kylian Mbappé. Previous goals: Ajax and Qarabağ. What a player.''
@AjaniOkoin: ''Noni Madueke saw the potential of Estevao when Chelsea played against Palmerias in Club World Cup quarter finals. Man had to agree deal with Arsenal even before the final was played against PSG.''
@LegendYenny: ''Estevão is in his bag—three straight Champions League goals, and this one was a rocket. Barca fans can only clap from a distance. Betetr than Yamal.''
@Mazi Uche: ''Estêvão is showing the world what he is capable of with his skill and courage on the field. At just 18, he is already making unforgettable plays and proving that talent and hard work can make a star rise quickly. His performance is a sign of great things to come.''
Estevao makes Champions League history
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Estevao Willian joined an elite group of youngsters on November 25 by scoring in Chelsea’s 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona.
His strike placed him alongside Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland as one of the few teens to reach this milestone in Europe’s premier competition.
