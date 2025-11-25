Chelsea and Barcelona battled to a tense 1–1 draw in the UEFA Youth League, but it was Ghanaian prodigy Hafiz Gariba who emerged as the headline act

Ghanaian prospect Hafiz Gariba delivered one of his finest outings yet as Barcelona’s Under-19 side battled to an exciting draw with Chelsea Under-19 in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday, November 25.

The match, played at Chelsea’s Cobham Training Ground, offered the 18-year-old another chance to showcase his growing reputation in European football, and he seized it completely.

Signed on a three-year agreement earlier this year, the defender stayed on the pitch throughout the lively contest.

For a player who hails from Teshie, a suburb in Accra, the occasion symbolised another key step in his steady rise.

Hafiz Gariba excels in Barcelona's draw

From the opening minutes, Gariba looked composed and assured. His calm passing, intelligent positioning, and willingness to carry the ball from deep made him stand out among both teams.

Operating almost as a libero, he organised the back line with confidence while also venturing forward when space opened.

His work without the ball was equally impressive. Whether clearing danger, stepping in to intercept, or timing a tackle to perfection, he consistently frustrated Chelsea’s attackers.

It was the sort of performance that showed maturity far beyond his age.

A product of Zinaps FC, a club that previously developed Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey and Clifford Aboagye, Gariba has already become a reliable figure for the Barcelona youth team.

According to Flashscore, he has featured in three of their five UEFA Youth League matches so far, with the Catalan side sitting eighth after collecting 10 points from those outings.

The game itself saw Barca open the scoring in the 62nd minute when Adrian Gilabert finished off a flowing move.

Chelsea responded 14 minutes later through Moroccan youngster Ibrahim Rabbaj, setting up a tense finish. Both teams hunted for a decisive moment, but the game ended in a draw, per Chelsea's website.

Fans hail Gariba as he nears first-team promotion

Supporters showered him with praise online, with many highlighting his blend of technique and physical presence.

@King_Ankrah wrote:

"Clearly a DM turned CB. He's good on the ball. And he's got the height required of modern CBs. He'll just add a little muscle and he'll reach the very top."

@oneil__ hailed:

"Generational talent."

@Fortune_909 added:

"He’s really good."

@SowahKwame2 concluded:

"Teshie Star boy."

Gariba was not the only player of Ghanaian descent involved. Chelsea featured Ato Ampah, who played 72 minutes, and Genesis Antwi, who completed the match.

Unlike Gariba, Ampah and Antwi were born in England and Sweden respectively.

With performances like this, talk of Gariba nearing a potential first-team promotion continues to grow, and Tuesday’s showing only strengthened that belief.

