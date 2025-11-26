George Weah firmly denied the viral claims that billionaire Elon Musk had attempted to purchase his iconic 1995 Ballon d’Or

The former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain star explained that not even a billion-dollar offer could tempt him to sell it

Nearly 30 years after lifting the prestigious award, Weah’s remarkable football career and enduring legacy still inspire

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

In February of this year, Liberian football legend George Weah dismissed viral social media reports suggesting that billionaire Elon Musk attempted to buy his iconic 1995 Ballon d’Or.

The former AC Milan star, the only African to have ever claimed the prestigious award, emphasized that the trophy would stay in his family’s possession for generations.

George Weah insists he would turn down even a $1 billion offer from Elon Musk for his Ballon d’Or trophy. Image credit: Alessandro Sabattini, ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to All Africa, the esteemed ex-footballer explained that even a billion-dollar offer would not tempt him, adding that the Ballon d’Or was earned through hard work and must be preserved for future generations.

Ballon d'Or Winner George Weah Faults False Reports of Award Sale to Elon Musk

Source: Getty Images

Amid the reports, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain forward, who often plays at the Bawaleshie Park in Accra these days, reiterated that the trophy is not for sale under any circumstances. He also made it clear that Elon Musk had never actually made such a bid.

Nearly 30 years on from lifting the Golden Ball, Weah’s stance highlighted how priceless the achievement remains, for himself, Liberia, Africa, and his family legacy.

1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah at the 2024 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024. Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

George Weah's football career and achievements

Aside from his Ballon d'Or success, George Weah’s football journey is filled with remarkable achievements. Rising from humble beginnings in Liberia, Weah’s talent first shone in Europe with AS Monaco under Arsène Wenger, where he won the French Cup in 1991.

His move to Paris Saint-Germain elevated his profile further, as he clinched the Ligue 1 title in 1994 and finished as the league’s top scorer the same season, according to Wikipedia records.

Weah says he would reject $1 billion offer from Elon Musk for his Ballon d’Or

Source: Getty Images

The striker’s peak years came at AC Milan, where he became a Serie A legend. Weah helped the Rossoneri secure two league titles in 1996 and 1999, thrilling fans with his mix of strength, speed, and finesse.

His unforgettable solo goal against Verona in 1996, where he ran the length of the pitch to score, remains one of Serie A’s most iconic moments.

Toward the end of his playing days, Weah had a brief but memorable stint at Chelsea, lifting the 1999 FA Cup, and also featured for Manchester City and Marseille.

On the international stage, Weah won the CAF African Footballer of the Year three times, was crowned FIFA World Player of the Year in 1995, and in 1999 was named African Player of the Century.

George Weah plays in Accra

In a previous article, YEN.com.gh reported that George Weah was seen taking part in a training football match in Accra, showcasing that the Liberian legend still enjoys being active on the pitch.

The former Ballon d’Or winner has frequently been spotted at the park playing football, alongside former Ghana internationals such as Sammy Kuffour, Agyeman Badu, Augustine Arhinful, and Mohammed Gargo.

Source: YEN.com.gh