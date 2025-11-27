Kylian Mbappé made Champions League history by firing a sensational seven-minute hat-trick for Real Madrid

His explosive burst completely flipped the match and underlined his status as one of the competition’s most lethal performers

The France international’s incredible form this season has put him in strong contention for the 2026 Ballon d’Or

Kylian Mbappé produced a remarkable slice of Champions League history, firing a breathtaking seven-minute hat-trick for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos overturned an early deficit to beat Olympiacos 4-3 on Wednesday night.

It took Mbappe less than half an hour to bag another Champions League hat-trick. Photo: Angelos Tzortzinis.

Source: Getty Images

After the 15-time champions fell behind, Mbappé struck in the 22nd minute, doubled his tally moments later, and completed his treble in the 29th minute as Madrid took full control in Piraeus.

The 26-year-old’s fifth Champions League hat-trick, four of them away from home, sets a new all-time record, surpassing Filippo Inzaghi’s three.

His latest treble, clocked at just six minutes and 42 seconds, is the second-fastest in competition history, narrowly behind Mohamed Salah’s effort against Rangers in 2022.

Although Mehdi Taremi briefly gave Olympiacos hope early in the second half, Mbappé swiftly restored Madrid’s cushion with his fourth goal of the night before Ayoub El Kaabi added a late consolation for the hosts.

The French international has now scored 64 goals in 92 Champions League appearances for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Madrid.

According to talkSPORT, Mbappe remains sixth in the all-time standings, seven behind Madrid legend Raul.

Kylian Mbappe's awesome second season

After scoring 44 goals and providing five assists in his debut season at Real Madrid, Mbappé has stepped things up even further in his second campaign.

He has already racked up 22 goals in just 18 appearances across all competitions, adding three assists along the way, per Transfermarkt.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Olympiacos. Photo: David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé struck twice in Real Madrid’s Champions League opener against Marseille and followed it up with a hat-trick against FC Kairat.

He then endured back-to-back blanks against Juventus and Liverpool, but more than made up for it with his explosive display away to Olympiacos.

The Frenchman is on nine Champions League goals for the season, which has him top of the rankings after five matches.

He also leads the way in LaLiga with 13 goals in Madrid colours.

This season, the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion looks sharper, faster, and more intelligent in his play.

His off-the-ball runs are timed to perfection, his positioning is smarter, and his decision-making has matured immensely.

Mbappe backed to win 2026 Ballon d'Or

In a recent YEN.com.gh update, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tipped Kylian Mbappe to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, praising his consistency and impact this season.

The influential Perez reportedly believes the Real Madrid superstar is “on a different level” and destined to claim football’s top individual honour.

Mbappe is simply unplayable at the moment, and if he keeps up with this form, the 2026 Ballon d'Or may well land in his hands next year.

