London trio, European giants & catenaccio clash in Madrid: UCL Round 5 preview.

Chelsea vs Barcelona, November 25

In the previous round, the Blues stumbled in the match against Qarabağ (2-2) and missed their chance to close in on the top 8. Enzo Maresca’s team lacks Cole Palmer’s creativity to perform consistently in both domestic and international competitions. However, Brazilian star Estêvão is shining brightly, scoring a goal in each of the Londoners’ last two Champions League games.

Barcelona drew 3-3 with Club Brugge and looks rather erratic too, but Raphinha’s return will make the Catalans’ attacks a lot more dangerous. Fans can expect an exciting duel at Stamford Bridge, where absolutely anything is possible.

Odds: W1 - 2.386, X - 4.11, W2 - 2.833

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, November 26

Judging by the quality of play and results in the first half of the season, this game can be called a clash of the best clubs on the planet. Arsenal are leading the Premier League and have won all of their Champions League matches without conceding a single goal.

Bayern’s unbeaten run in all competitions began back in August, and in the previous round, the Munich side defeated Paris Saint-Germain, the current trophy holders, at the Parc des Princes.

A special intrigue surrounding the match is caused by Harry Kane’s incredible scoring record against Arsenal — 15 goals and 2 assists in 21 games.

Odds: W1 - 2.196, X - 3.72, W2 - 3.435

Atlético Madrid vs Inter Milan, November 26

Los Colchoneros have only 6 points after 4 games - too few for a team that wants to make it to the round of 16 without playing the knockout phase play-offs. Diego Simeone still cannot count on his main centre-back - Robin Le Normand is injured, but the other key players are ready for the game.

Inter started their European campaign with four consecutive wins and now have an excellent chance of becoming the sole leaders of the league phase. However, several Nerazzurri leaders — Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan — may miss the match against Atlético due to injuries. Therefore, Cristian Chivu will need to be inventive to win the battle at Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Odds: W1 - 2.438, X - 3.72, W2 - 3.435

Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur, November 26

The cold shower in the match against Bayern should reignite the Parisian team’s fire. Luis Enrique’s boys will definitely want to redeem themselves in front of their fans for the defeat in the previous round and will take to the pitch with extra motivation.

Tottenham are currently unbeaten and placed 10th with 8 points. The match in Paris will be a test of the Spurs’ ambitions and show what they are capable of.

The recent match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham for the UEFA Super Cup was a worthy start to the season, giving fans an unforgettable drama with an incredible comeback and a penalty shootout. The upcoming game promises to be just as spectacular.

Odds: W1 - 1.495, X - 4.93, W2 - 6.96

