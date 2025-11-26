Al-Nassr delivered a dominant away performance despite leaving their biggest superstar back in Riyadh

A resurgent forward stepped into the spotlight once again, proving why he is becoming the club’s most reliable scorer this season

The coaching staff made a strategic decision regarding 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was a notable absentee as Al-Nassr travelled to Tajikistan for their AFC Champions League Two group-stage meeting with FC Istiklol on Wednesday, November 26.

The Portuguese superstar was omitted from the matchday squad, reinforcing the growing expectation that he will feature little, if at all, in Asia’s second-tier continental tournament this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League Two clash against Istiklol on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. Image credit: Clicks Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite missing their captain and global icon, Al-Nassr produced a ruthless performance on the road, cruising to a 4–0 victory in Dushanbe, according to Flashscore.

Head coach Jorge Jesus opted for sweeping changes, resting several key players, including Sadio Mane, Inigo Martinez, and Kingsley Coman, who also did not make the squad.

Joao Felix, continuing his sensational early-season form, stepped into the spotlight again. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, before defender Mohamed Simakan doubled the lead just before half-time.

The second half saw Al-Nassr control proceedings with minimal effort, and the late introductions of Mane and Ayman Yahya inflicted further damage on the hosts. Mane finished off a polished team move in the 84th minute, and Yahya added a stoppage-time strike to cap off a commanding performance.

Why was Ronaldo left out of Istiklol match?

Meanwhile, Jesus has made it clear that Ronaldo’s absence is intentional. With the 40-year-old entering the final stretch of his career, the club is prioritising his fitness for domestic and high-profile matches in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr FC. Image credit: Sam Bagnall - AMA

Source: Getty Images

The coach previously admitted that long-distance travel and congested fixtures increase the risk of injuries. As a result, Ronaldo has not appeared in any of Al-Nassr’s five AFC Champions League Two group games, all of which the team has won, as cited by Transfermarkt records.

In-form Joao Felix steps up for Al-Nassr

While Ronaldo is being preserved for bigger challenges, Joao Felix is ensuring the goals keep flowing. The Portuguese forward, who joined Al-Nassr hoping to revive his career after disappointing spells at Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and AC Milan, has quickly become the team’s breakout star of the season.

With 14 goals in his first 15 appearances, he is currently outscoring even Ronaldo across all competitions.

His confidence, link-up play, and clinical edge have been instrumental in Al-Nassr’s unbeaten continental run. The club, forced into the second-tier AFC competition after finishing third in the Saudi Pro League last season, have won all their group matches so far, including away trips to India and Iraq.

As for Ronaldo, his ultimate ambition remains locked on international glory. Despite winning every major club honour, the World Cup is the lone trophy missing from his legendary résumé.

With Portugal aiming high next year, and Ronaldo nearing the landmark of 1,000 career goals, both club and player are carefully managing his workload to ensure he arrives in peak condition.

Cristiano Ronaldo's gift for Diogo Jota's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo sent a memorable gift to Diogo Jota’s family, once again showing his admiration for the Liverpool star.

The heartwarming gesture quickly went viral, earning praise from fans across the world.

Source: YEN.com.gh