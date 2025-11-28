Spain has threatened to withdraw if Israel qualifies for the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted in North America

A United Nations inquiry has alleged that the Middle Eastern nation was involved in genocidal acts in Gaza

If the Euro 2024 winners follow through on their threat, they would not be the first to walk away from the Mundial

Spain could become the latest nation to boycott a FIFA World Cup if it follows through on threats to withdraw from the 2026 edition.

For the first time, football’s biggest global stage will be jointly hosted by three nations next summer: Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Reigning European champions Spain are among the bookmakers’ early favourites and have started qualifying strongly with back-to-back wins.

So far, only 18 of the 48 teams set to compete have secured their places in North America, with the rest to be decided over the coming months.

Yet one of the biggest names in world football may not feature at all, having warned they will boycott if FIFA permits Israel to take part.

If the 2024 Euro winner, Spain, follows through on their threat, it would be the first World Cup boycott in decades.

Which nations have taken such a bold step in the past, and what pushed them to it? YEN.com.gh explores the countries that have withdrawn from football’s biggest stage.

9 countries that boycotted FIFA World Cup

One of the earliest and most memorable boycotts came in 1934, when Uruguay, the very first World Cup winners, refused to defend their crown in Italy.

Their decision was in protest at the lack of European nations willing to travel for the inaugural tournament in Montevideo in 1930, according to Football History.

To this day, Uruguay remain the only champions who have not defended their title at the following edition of the World Cup tournament.

Uruguay boycotts the 1934 World Cup despite winning the title four years earlier. Photo by Keystone

That same year, England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland also opted out, insisting their Home Championship was superior to FIFA’s competition.

Four years later, Uruguay maintained their boycott in 1938, this time joined by fellow 1930 finalists, Argentina.

The Argentine federation had expected to host the tournament, believing FIFA would alternate World Cups between South America and Europe.

Instead, France was awarded the finals, a decision that sparked fury in Buenos Aires and led to the South Americans withdrawing in protest.

Thankfully, after the drama of 1938, no major boycotts occurred until 1950 in Brazil.

For that tournament, Asia was allocated one qualifying spot, contested by India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Burma.

When the latter three withdrew, India automatically qualified. Yet they too pulled out before the finals, per The Times of India.

A long-standing myth claimed FIFA banned them from playing barefoot, as they had done at the 1948 Olympics in London.

But reports in the Los Angeles Times suggested the real reason was more straightforward: Indian officials simply didn’t view the World Cup as important enough at the time.

Scotland also missed the 1950 finals after their FA insisted the team would only participate if they won the Home Championship outright, which they failed to do.

Turkey, meanwhile, withdrew over the financial burden of sending a squad across the Atlantic.

Another dramatic withdrawal came in 1974. The USSR, fresh from an era defined by legendary goalkeeper Lev Yashin, reached a play-off against Chile after finishing as runners-up in European qualifying.

The first leg in Moscow ended goalless, but the second leg in Santiago became mired in politics after General Pinochet’s violent coup.

The Soviets demanded the venue be changed, but FIFA refused.

The USSR declined to travel, and Chile advanced after their players kicked off against an empty opposition, passing the ball into an unguarded net before the referee blew the final whistle.

There have also been several occasions where nations pulled out collectively during qualifying.

The most striking example came in 1966, when every African country withdrew in protest at the continent’s lack of direct representation, making England the only hosts in World Cup history to see an entire continent boycott their tournament.

Meanwhile, FIFA has confirmed that Russia remains barred from the World Cup.

The European country has been suspended by both FIFA and UEFA since February 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine and has not yet been reinstated to competitive football.

According to NBC Sports, the following teams have qualified for the tournament next year:

USA, Canada, and Mexico (as co-hosts)

Argentina (as defending champions)

Japan

New Zealand

Iran

Uzbekistan

Jordan

South Korea

Australia

Ecuador

Brazil

Uruguay

Colombia

Paraguay

Morocco

Tunisia.

