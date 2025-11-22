Several countries have withdrawn from the FIFA World Cup over the years due to political disputes or financial hurdles

From Uruguay and Argentina to India and African nations, these withdrawals have reshaped the global tournaments

The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw is slated for December 5, as qualified nations await their fate

The FIFA World Cup stands as the ultimate stage in international football, uniting nations worldwide in a display of talent, passion, and rivalry.

Yet, throughout its history, several countries have pulled out or chosen not to participate, frequently citing political tensions, financial difficulties, or conflicts with FIFA regulations.

Gianni Infantino's FIFA faces challenges after the Donald Trump-led USA blocked Iranian officials from the 2026 World Cup draw. Image credit: TF Images, Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of the December 5 draw, YEN.com.gh has examined nine significant instances of FIFA World Cup withdrawals as the 2026 tournament approaches.

FIFA World Cup: 10 countries that withdrew

Uruguay (1934 & 1938)

The first major FIFA World Cup boycott occurred in 1934 when Uruguay, the inaugural winners, refused to defend their title in Italy. The decision was driven by frustration that few European teams had participated in the 1930 tournament in Montevideo.

According to Wikipedia records, the first-ever world champions repeated their boycott in 1938, joined by Argentina, after FIFA awarded the hosting of the finals to France rather than alternating between Europe and South America as had been expected.

England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland (1934)

England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland opted out of the 1934 World Cup, believing their domestic Home Championship offered a higher level of competition than FIFA’s tournament.

Despite the global football body offering all four nations automatic entry into the tournament without needing to go through qualification, they still opted out of competing that year.

Scotland also missed the 1950 edition after their Football Association stipulated that they could only participate if they won the Home Championship outright, which they failed to do.

Argentina (1938)

In addition to Uruguay, powerhouse Argentina pulled out of the 1938 finals in France, protesting FIFA’s decision to host consecutive European tournaments.

As mentioned above, the Argentine Football Federation had anticipated hosting the FIFA World Cup, and the snub sparked widespread outrage in Buenos Aires.

Lionel Messi hoists Argentina's third FIFA World Cup trophy, with his nation previously boycotting the 1938 edition. Image credit: Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

India (1950)

According to The Bridge, India qualified automatically for the 1950 FIFA World Cup after several Asian nations, such as Indonesia, the Philippines, and Burma, withdrew.

However, India also declined to participate in the finals, often attributed to the myth that FIFA had banned them from playing barefoot, as they had at the 1948 Olympics.

Turkey (1950)

According to widespread reports, Turkey withdrew from the 1950 World Cup due to the financial burden of sending a squad across the Atlantic to Brazil.

This decision reflected the logistical and economic challenges faced by nations travelling to tournaments hosted far away, in the wake of World War II.

All African nations (1966)

Another major World Cup controversy occurred in 1966, when Africa collectively withdrew from the qualifiers in protest against FIFA’s refusal to grant the continent direct representation.

This stands as the only instance in history where an entire continent has boycotted a World Cup, and ironically, 59 years later, Africa is still striving to produce its first world champion.

USSR (1974)

The former Soviet Union pulled out of the 1974 tournament due to a dramatic political controversy. After finishing as runners-up in European qualifying, they were set to face Chile in a play-off.

The second leg in Santiago coincided with General Augusto Pinochet's coup, and FIFA’s refusal to choose a neutral venue led to the hosts 'defeating' the absent USSR after scoring into an empty net.

Meanwhile, SportBible also reported that Spain could join the list of nations to refuse their place at the FIFA World Cup over the possibility of Israel being allowed to compete.

The Middle Eastern nation could still qualify for a play-off spot, but the Spanish Prime Minister has called for a ban due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Spain, regarded as one of the tournament favorites for next year, faces a potential withdrawal that would present a significant challenge for FIFA under president Gianni Infantino.

USA reportedly blocks Iran World Cup draw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iran has faced reported restrictions by the United States over visas being denied to 10 officials ahead of the World Cup draw scheduled for December 5, 2025.

While not a full withdrawal from the tournament, this incident highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting the participation of certain national teams in the upcoming Mundial.

Source: YEN.com.gh