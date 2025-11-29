FIFA has previously banned 10 countries from World Cup participation due to political reasons

These bans were imposed due to conflicts, sanctions, or discriminatory policies, not footballing performance

Political tensions, rather than on-field performance, have historically influenced World Cup eligibility

FIFA has imposed bans on 10 different countries in recent years, all for one recurring offence: political interference in the running of their national football associations.

For the first time, football’s biggest global stage will be jointly hosted by three nations next summer: Canada, Mexico and the USA.

So far, only 42 of the 48 teams set to compete have secured their places in North America, with the rest to be decided over the coming months.

As excitement builds ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage draw, several nations remain sidelined from world football altogether.

While six more teams still have the chance to secure their spots through March’s final play-off fixtures, a number of others never had that opportunity.

Russia and Congo-Brazzaville, for instance, remain barred from participating, but they are only two among a larger group of nations punished for breaching FIFA’s strict non-interference rules.

FIFA has long maintained that football administration must remain free from governmental control. Any state found to be influencing, manipulating or obstructing its national football association faces immediate consequences.

Over the past two decades, the global governing body has shown repeatedly that it is willing to take decisive action, even if it means excluding entire nations from international competitions.

Asian football has seen the highest number of suspensions, with five countries from the Asian Football Confederation banned for political interference since the start of the 21st century.

Kuwait

Among them, Kuwait’s national team has arguably suffered the most disruption.

The Gulf nation has endured multiple suspensions over the years, each one tied to disputes between its government and football authorities.

Kuwait’s first major suspension came in October 2007 when FIFA banned the country from all international football because of government meddling in the national association’s affairs.

Although that ban lasted only two weeks, Kuwait found itself in trouble again the following year. This time, the issue stemmed from the football association’s failure to hold its General Assembly elections on schedule.

Once the elections were conducted, the ban was lifted, only for the country to face another suspension in October 2015.

FIFA refused to recognise a newly introduced sports law in Kuwait, and the penalty ultimately forced the national team to miss the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.

Brunei

Brunei faced a similar fate in September 2009. Its football association was banned globally after the government intervened in its operations.

Brunei spent nearly two years in international isolation before the suspension was lifted in May 2011, when a restructured federation, officially recognised by FIFA, was established.

Iraq

Only months after Brunei’s ban, FIFA sanctioned Iraq in November 2009, following the dissolution of its football association by the Iraqi Olympic Committee.

Security forces even seized control of the association’s offices. It took four months of negotiations, but the suspension was lifted once the Olympic Committee reversed its decision and FIFA deemed the governance structure stable enough to proceed.

Indonesia

Indonesia also found itself suspended in 2015 over what FIFA described as “third-party interference” by the government in the management of its football association.

The ban was removed in 2016, but the damage had already been done: Indonesia missed key matches and qualification opportunities during the suspension period.

Pakistan

The most recent AFC nation to face FIFA’s sanctions was Pakistan. Its football association was banned after failing to adopt a revised constitution designed to ensure transparent and democratic governance.

FIFA stressed that the suspension would only be lifted once the reforms were implemented. Although Pakistan’s ban was eventually removed in time for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the national team still finished bottom of Group G and failed to progress.

Kenya

In Africa, political interference has also been a recurring issue. Kenya, Sierra Leone, and Congo have all faced suspensions in recent years.

Kenya has endured three separate bans, in 2004, 2006, and 2022, all linked to government intrusion into football affairs.

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone received its suspension in October 2018 after the government removed the Football Association’s president and general secretary.

Both nations have since had their bans lifted. Congo, however, remains suspended due to what FIFA describes as “undue interference by third parties” in the management of its football federation.

South Africa

South Africa’s exclusion dates back to 1961 during the height of apartheid.

FIFA initially suspended the nation due to its racial segregation policies, though the ban was controversially lifted in 1963 under then-president Stanley Rous, an ally of the apartheid-era football authorities.

FIFA even attempted to place South Africa in an Asian qualifying group to ease African opposition.

Nonetheless, African federations successfully campaigned for their resuspension. In 1976, after Joao Havelange replaced Rous, South Africa was formally expelled from FIFA. Only after apartheid ended were they reinstated in 1992.

Their footballing fortunes soon flourished; they won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 and hosted the World Cup in 2010, before settling into a quieter but stable era.

Guatemala

Beyond Asia and Africa, sanctions have also been applied elsewhere. Guatemala remains the only CONCACAF nation suspended in recent years after local authorities interfered with a FIFA-appointed committee tasked with cleaning up the federation following a corruption scandal in 2016.

Yugoslavia

Yugoslavia was banned from the 1994 World Cup due to UN-imposed sanctions during the Yugoslav Wars, per Inside The Games.

In May 1992, Security Council Resolution 757 forbade the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro) from taking part in international sporting events.

Though the team had qualified, the ruling prevented their participation in the tournament in the United States, marking one of the most significant politically driven exclusions in World Cup history.

