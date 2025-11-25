FC Barcelona have been granted an unusual permission to bend one of UEFA’s rules ahead of their Champions League return

The rare exemption concerns stadium announcements and kick-off timings, a regulation the European football governing body seldom relaxes

La Blaugrana will take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, marking their first meeting against the West London club since 2018

UEFA has granted Barcelona a rare exception ahead of their Champions League restart after the international window.

The Spanish club have endured a topsy-turvy campaign in Europe, sitting in eleventh place with seven points from four matches.

Barca have had a topsy-turvy campaign in Europe's premier club competition this season. They currently lie in 11th spot, picking up seven points from four games.

Champions League: UEFA Permits Barcelona Rule Breach Before Chelsea Match. Photos by Pedro Salado and Mondadori Portfolio.

Source: Getty Images

In the last round of fixtures, Hansi Flick's men needed to claw back three times and a last-gasp disallowed goal to salvage a draw against Club Brugge on November 5.

Since that tense night, La Blaugrana have lifted their mood with two strong La Liga outings, recording eight goals and conceding only twice.

They now prepare for a trip to England to face an in-form Chelsea team at Stamford Bridge, a venue that has never offered them comfort.

Barcelona face Chelsea in UCL blockbuster

The game marks the first competitive clash between the sides since 2018, when Lionel Messi scored twice, and Ousmane Dembele added another in a convincing 3-0 win.

Watch the highlights of the game:

Even so, history leans heavily toward the Premier League side. Barcelona have celebrated victory only once in their last nine meetings with Chelsea, according to Flashscore.

Their struggles in West London are even clearer. They have not won there since 2006, the only success in eight attempts, with five of those ending in defeat.

Flick’s players can still draw belief from their last outing on English soil when a Marcus Rashford brace helped them sweep aside Newcastle at St James Park.

Champions League: UEFA Permits Barcelona Rule Breach Before Chelsea Match. Photo by Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea, meanwhile, enter the contest second in the Premier League after going five games without a loss.

With both sides building momentum, the match promises a lively European night on Tuesday, November 25.

Camp Nou finally reopens

Beyond the upcoming contest, supporters are celebrating a long-awaited homecoming.

Camp Nou reopened after an extended renovation period that began in 2023 as the club worked to expand capacity from 99,000 to 105,000.

Initial plans projected a one-year timeline, but repeated delays pushed the return date further.

At last, on Saturday, November 22, Barcelona hosted their first game back and swept Athletic Bilbao aside with a 4-0 victory.

The match did not include Black Stars forward Inaki Williams, but it provided a memorable moment for players and fans.

“For everyone it was a very special match, for us as a team and for the supporters,” Flick said after the final whistle.

“The feeling was incredible. I’m very happy: we’ve won 4-0 on the day we opened our new stadium with all our fans behind us, and we’ve taken three points. It’s been a perfect day.”

Barcelona permitted to break UEFA rule

The club has now confirmed that their next Champions League home fixture, against Eintracht Frankfurt on December 9, will also take place at Camp Nou.

This development is significant because UEFA rules normally demand that clubs use only one home venue throughout the league phase. Article 25 states:

“As of the league phase, a club must, in principle, play all its matches in the competition at one and the same stadium. Additionally, any change of stadium between the play-offs and the league phase must be agreed in advance with UEFA.”

Barcelona have received that approval, clearing the way for a full return to their iconic arena as they chase stability in Europe once again.

Chelsea vs Barcelona head-to-head records

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea and Barcelona’s historic meetings show how evenly matched the two clubs are.

Across 14 clashes in Europe’s top competitions, both sides have won four games each, with six ending in draws.

Source: YEN.com.gh