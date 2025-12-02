FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced a new award to be presented during the 2026 World Cup draw, surprising senior FIFA officials who were unaware of the plan

The award is widely expected to be given to former U.S. President Donald Trump, despite controversy over his claims of achieving peace initiatives

FIFA Council members reportedly had no input on the award’s creation or selection criteria, with many learning about it only through a media release

Senior figures within FIFA were reportedly kept in the dark about Gianni Infantino’s plans involving Donald Trump ahead of the FIFA World Cup draw.

On Friday, the draw for the 2026 tournament will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, where the 42 already-qualified nations will learn their group-stage opponents for next summer.

The six remaining spots, still to be decided through the March playoff round, will also have their potential pathways outlined.

Alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the draw, with the United States set to host 78 of the 104 matches at the expanded 2026 World Cup.

But just days before the ceremony, it emerged that several senior FIFA officials were blindsided by Infantino’s announcement of a special award set to be presented during the event.

On November 5, FIFA abruptly unveiled a new honour: the “FIFA Peace Prize — Football Unites the World.”

The award is intended to recognise individuals who have “helped to unite people all over the world in peace and consequently deserve a special and unique recognition,” with the inaugural presentation scheduled for Friday’s draw.

Although the first recipient has not been officially revealed, widespread expectation is that Trump will receive the honour, particularly after he missed out on this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

According to The Athletic, the creation of the award shocked the 37 members of the FIFA Council, which Infantino chairs.

None of the eight vice-presidents nor the 28 other council members elected by member associations were reportedly informed beforehand.

It is also claimed that the council had no role in establishing the prize’s selection criteria, with several members only learning of its existence through FIFA’s public media announcement.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has repeatedly claimed to have ended eight wars, a statement that has been heavily disputed.

Nonetheless, with Infantino considered a close ally of the U.S. leader, many inside and outside FIFA believe Trump is the clear favourite to receive the first FIFA Peace Prize.

When asked directly whether Trump would indeed be the inaugural winner, Infantino hinted coyly via SportBIBLE:

“You will see.” He later added: “I have a great relationship with President Trump, whom I consider a really close friend. He has such incredible energy, and this is something I really admire.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, marking the first time three countries have jointly staged the event.

