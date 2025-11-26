Diego Simeone has hinted at a future managerial move, sparking speculation across Europe

The Atletico Madrid boss has praised a top Italian club, hinting at a possible next chapter

With nearly 15 years at Atlético, Simeone signals that his next big challenge may already be on the horizon

Diego Simeone has sparked major discussion about his long-term future after revealing that he can picture himself coaching again in Italy once his Atlético Madrid chapter eventually closes.

Now deep into his 14th season in charge and edging toward a remarkable 15-year spell, the Argentine tactician shared the surprising admission ahead of a tense Champions League night, injecting an emotional twist into an already high-stakes moment.

Diego Simeone hints at a future managerial move to Inter Milan. Image credit: Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

The build-up to Atletico’s European showdown was already intense following an uneven Champions League campaign marked by dominant wins and equally damaging defeats, as noted by Flashscore.

With qualification still not guaranteed, pressure has grown on Simeone’s side to deliver consistency. Yet instead of keeping the focus on tactics and the match ahead, the coach chose a different path, one that stirred nostalgia, speculation, and curiosity about the next step in his managerial journey.

His comments immediately reignited conversations about his past in Italy, where he spent some of the most defining years of his playing career. And when pressed on whether he dreams of returning one day, Simeone didn’t hesitate, offering a rare look into his ambitions beyond Madrid.

Diego Simeone during a press conference ahead of the UEFA CL match between Atletico de Madrid and Inter Milan in Spain on November 25, 2025. Imae credit: Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

Simeone hints at managing Inter Milan

During his press conference ahead of the Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan UCL match, the Argentine finally addressed the speculation directly and revealed that he envisions taking charge of Serie A giants Inter Milan, a team he once represented as a player.

According to GOAL, Simeone explained that while the decision is not solely his, he believes that managing the Italian heavyweight could realistically happen in the future.

He said calmly but confidently:

“It doesn’t depend only on me, but in my coaching career, I can imagine myself there one day. I think it will happen.”

Simeone then went on to praise the Italian side’s development, describing their structure, identity, and European competitiveness in glowing terms. He admired their attacking clarity and highlighted their recent success, including deep Champions League runs, saying they remain one of the continent’s most dangerous contenders.

His choice of words made it clear that this was more than a diplomatic compliment; this was admiration rooted in history and genuine connection.

Diego Simeone is still under contract with Atletico

Officially, nothing dramatic is imminent. Diego Simeone is under contract at Atlético until 2027, and the Italian club he referenced is performing well under its current leadership. Still, the coach’s remarks signal that his next chapter may already be taking shape.

Meanwhile, Atleti’s hierarchy has invested heavily in the squad, expecting trophies after a drought that stretches back to 2021. Pressure will rise if the team fails to compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona for domestic honours.

For now, El Cholo remains the symbol of the club’s most successful era. But one thing is now undeniable: when that iconic Serie A bench becomes vacant, Simeone already sees himself sitting there.

