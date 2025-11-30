One Barcelona star appeared to console Hansi Flick after the team’s clash with Deportivo Alavés.

The Catalan giants climbed to the top of the La Liga table with a 3-1 comeback victory at Camp Nou.

Pictured: Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.



Alavés shocked the champions by opening the scoring inside the first minute through Pablo Ibáñez’s close-range finish.

Barcelona reacted swiftly, as Lamine Yamal equalised in the eighth minute before Dani Olmo fired the hosts ahead just 18 minutes later.

Olmo later added a second goal in the closing stages, sealing all three points for Hansi Flick’s side and pushing them two points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top.

After the final whistle, a clip surfaced on social media appearing to show Barcelona winger Raphinha speaking quietly with Flick on the bench.

In the footage, Flick looked noticeably emotional as Raphinha leaned in to talk, with the manager even shaking his head at one point.

Watch Flick and Raphinha video below:

Fans react to Raphinha and Flick's moment



"Bro won the match but he is sad , I guess he is still pained for what happened to him on Wednesday."



"Raphinha seems to be comforting a teary-eyed Hansi Flick."



"That Hansi Flick video reeled me back in. Till death, I will by your side."



"It’s time to fully back Hansi Flick! He restored our excitement after years of decline, and if he goes, it would be a huge mistake. Given the team’s state, the club’s situation, it’s understandable he's worn out."



"Raphinha comforting Hansi Flick after their match today. What is going on behind the scenes?"



Flick later revealed what the Brazilian had said to him:

"After the end of the match, Raphinha was telling me the same thing I said last time: We will improve. We will be much better in the upcoming matches."

"In the first half, we had many scoring opportunities, and in the second as well. I'm pleased with the three points, but we still have a lot of progress to make," the German tactician added.

Meanwhile, Raphinha added:

"The manager felt we could do more on the pitch; we know it too," he said. "That's his feeling. That the team isn't at its best, I agree, and we have to improve a lot. But the important thing was to win. I'm sure we'll come back and win games by playing well. But if there are games we win playing badly, I don't care, the important thing is to win."

Next week, Barcelona are back in La Liga action against Atletico Madrid, taking place at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

