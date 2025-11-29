Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Mohammed Kudus Scores Thunderous Goal in Tottenham vs Fulham Premier League Match
Football

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
1 min read

Mohammed Kudus lit up Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League clash against Fulham with a sensational volley on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The Ghanaian star struck only his second league goal of the season, pulling Spurs back into the game after they had fallen 2-0 behind.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus scores stunning volley vs Fulham

Tottenham had been stunned early on by quickfire first-half goals from Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson, forcing Thomas Frank’s men to chase the game. The pressure eventually told.

From a corner that Fulham failed to clear, Lucas Bergvall calmly lifted the loose ball into Kudus’ path.

The Nima-born forward brought it down beautifully on his chest and unleashed a thunderous strike that rocketed into the net in the 59th minute, an effort that instantly became the highlight of the match.

The goal is Kudus’ second for Spurs since his £55 million move from West Ham United in the summer, adding to the one he scored on October 4 against Leeds United to break his scoring drought.

Below is the video:

Source: YEN.com.gh

