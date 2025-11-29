Mohammed Kudus lit up Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League clash against Fulham with a sensational volley on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The Ghanaian star struck only his second league goal of the season, pulling Spurs back into the game after they had fallen 2-0 behind.

Mohammed Kudus Scores Thunderous Goal in Tottenham vs Fulham Premier League Match

Source: Getty Images

Kudus scores stunning volley vs Fulham

Tottenham had been stunned early on by quickfire first-half goals from Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson, forcing Thomas Frank’s men to chase the game. The pressure eventually told.

From a corner that Fulham failed to clear, Lucas Bergvall calmly lifted the loose ball into Kudus’ path.

The Nima-born forward brought it down beautifully on his chest and unleashed a thunderous strike that rocketed into the net in the 59th minute, an effort that instantly became the highlight of the match.

The goal is Kudus’ second for Spurs since his £55 million move from West Ham United in the summer, adding to the one he scored on October 4 against Leeds United to break his scoring drought.

Below is the video:

Source: YEN.com.gh