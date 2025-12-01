Ghana’s away kit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has reportedly leaked online, and fans are already buzzing with excitement

The Black Stars’ alleged new strip, which surfaced on social media over the weekend, showcases a bold redesign that marks a clear departure from previous editions

The senior national team will find out their group opponents on December 5, when the official World Cup draw is held in Washington, D.C

Ghana could step onto the 2026 FIFA World Cup stage in a daring new look after images of a striking away strip surfaced online.

Although neither the Ghana Football Association nor PUMA has confirmed the release, the leaked photos have already stirred excitement and debate among supporters.

Ghana's leaked 2026 World Cup away kit is inspired by Makola Market. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @Footy_Headlines/X.

Ghana's 2026 World Cup jersey leaked

The design showcases a rich blend of yellow shades that lean closer to gold rather than the familiar tones seen in recent editions.

It signals a noticeable shift from previous away strips worn by the Black Stars, offering something fresh for a tournament that marks Ghana’s fifth appearance.

At the heart of the kit lies an intricate front pattern that instantly catches the eye. Footy Headlines reports that the artwork draws from the spirit of Makola Market, one of Accra’s most iconic trading centres.

The vibrant marketplace, known for its energy, colours and bustling rhythm, appears to have influenced every visual detail.

Geometric shapes and repeated symbols mirror the movement and community life that pulse through Makola each day.

The design feels modern yet rooted in tradition, portraying unity and creative flair.

For many, the concept reflects the nation’s cultural heartbeat in a refreshing way. Fans reacted quickly on X, sharing bold predictions and honest reviews.

@MrMa_nuel wrote:

"We'll use it to win the World Cup."

@Too_blakkgh added:

"This is gold. Not the yellow we're wearing."

@Amok912 called it a:

"Tribute to makola market."

However, @KwameAffram disagreed, saying:

"Bad bad bad."

The early discussion makes one thing clear. Anticipation is rising as supporters await the team’s final kit for football’s grandest stage.

This possible new strip sits close in spirit to the current bright away option.

Ghana will learn of their group opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on December 5, 2025 when the official draw is held. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Over the years, Ghana has worn red, black and yellow in various editions, with some designs appearing briefly before disappearing from circulation.

The upcoming version is expected to be unveiled in late 2025 or early 2026.

Black Stars await 2026 World Cup draw

Attention now turns to the World Cup draw on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Ghana secured qualification for next year's global showpiece after beating Comoros on matchday 10 to finish top of Group I.

Due to a low FIFA ranking, the four-time African champions enter Pot 4, increasing the likelihood of facing tournament giants from the other pots.

Below is the full complement of the pots, according to FIFA:

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, IR Iran, Korea Republic, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand, European Play-Off A, B, C and D, FIFA Play-Off Tournament 1 and 2

Ghana's potential 26-man squad for WC

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh predicted Ghana’s final squad for next year’s 48-team World Cup, assuming each nation will submit 26 players.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to keep most of the players who featured in Ghana’s recent World Cup qualifiers.

