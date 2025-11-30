Kudus has contributed four EPL assists, but his goal tally for Spurs remains below his personal standards this season

As a dynamic attacking winger, increasing his goal tally is crucial to boosting both his reputation and impact on the pitch

Kudus has what it takes to become one of Europe’s most complete and exciting attacking talents

In 2025, Mohammed Kudus embarked on a new chapter, signing for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

This move, following two seasons at West Ham United, represents a pivotal moment in the career of Ghana’s attacking prodigy.

Born in Nima, Ghana, in 2000, Kudus has risen from the Right to Dream Academy to Europe’s top leagues, earning a reputation for flair, composure, and versatility.

Kudus’ career trajectory demonstrates adaptability. After making 51 appearances for FC Nordsjælland, he moved to Ajax in 2020, overcoming injuries to deliver a standout 2022–23 season with 18 goals, according to Transfermarkt.

At West Ham, he continued his Premier League education, scoring 13 times in 65 appearances, proving he could handle England’s physical demands, as Wikipedia noted.

Kudus needs to improve his stats at Tottenham

While Mohammed Kudus has contributed two goals and several assists in 18 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions, his goal tally remains below the high standards he has set for himself in previous seasons.

As a dynamic attacking winger, Kudus’ reputation depends not only on creating chances but also on consistently finding the back of the net. Increasing his goal output will boost his personal profile and also reinforce his value to Spurs as a key offensive threat.

By converting more opportunities into goals, Kudus can fully showcase his finishing ability, translate his creativity into tangible results, and cement his status as one of Europe’s most exciting and complete attacking talents.

Fans back Kudus to increase goal tally

Meanwhile, Tottenham fans have been vocal about Mohammed Kudus’ performances this season, praising his creativity and attacking flair but also urging him to be more prolific in front of goal.

See some of the Facebook comments stated below.

Kwame Abban: “Love Kudus’ creativity and flair, but we need him to start putting the ball in the net more often.”

Sarah: “Two goals in 18 games is good, but Kudus can do so much more. He needs to start finishing his chances.”

Daniel Kora: “Kudus is a magician on the wing, but let’s see more goals from him this season. Spurs need it.”

Fatima Sam: “Assists are great, but as an attacking winger, Kudus must start scoring consistently. Time to deliver.”

Michael Banks: “Kudus’ talent is undeniable, but he has to step up his goal output to match his skills. Spurs fans are waiting.

Ami Seer: “Every time Kudus gets the ball, you know something magical can happen—but we need him to convert more chances.”

Joseph Badu: “The creativity is there, but two goals in 18 games isn’t enough. Kudus, show us why you’re one of the best African wingers.”

Mohammed Kudus top 5 career goals

