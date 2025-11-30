Thomas Partey resided in an upscale home in the London Borough of Barnet when he played for Arsenal

Partey’s property is estimated to be worth around $250,000, aligning with high-end real estate prices in North London

With a lucrative Arsenal contract, endorsements, and investments, Partey's net worth is estimated at $50 million as of 2025

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is one of the richest Ghanaian players abroad, and that is evident in his glamorous living, including a multi-million dollar mansion in England.

The Ghanaian reportedly stayed in Barnet, an area known for its upscale neighbourhoods, offering both privacy and proximity to Arsenal's training facilities and the Emirates Stadium.

Where is Thomas Partey's house?

Thomas Partey's residence, located in Barnet, is emblematic of the luxurious lifestyle often associated with Premier League footballers.

In 2022, Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy visited Partey's home, providing fans with a rare look inside the footballer's abode.

The visit, documented in a video, showcased a modern interior with spacious living areas, tasteful decor, and an ambiance that blends comfort with elegance.

During the visit, Stonebwoy presented Partey with a customised Arsenal jersey, symbolising the intersection of sports and music.

Watch the interior of Thomas Partey's beautiful London home in the video below.

What is the value of Thomas Partey's mansion in London?

While specific details about the property's value are not publicly disclosed, estimates suggest that Thomas Partey's mansion is valued at approximately $250,000, per GH Page.

This valuation aligns with properties in the Barnet area, known for their exclusivity and high market demand.

Thomas Partey's net worth

Thomas Partey's success on the field has translated into substantial financial rewards. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated at $50 million, according to I Like to Dabble, derived from his football salary, endorsements, and investments in real estate.

Fans react to Partey's London home

Fans have been buzzing on social media after glimpsing Thomas Partey’s stunning North London mansion, valued at $250,000. Many are impressed by the Arsenal midfielder’s taste and lifestyle, sparking lively discussions online.

Kwame Asare commented:

“Partey’s house is goals! That’s the life we all dream of.”

Linda Mensah added:

“Wow, classy and elegant. Truly world-class living!”

Emmanuel Boateng said:

“Arsenal better treat him right; he deserves to stay with us after seeing this lifestyle.”

Sarah Owusu wrote:

“That mansion is everything! Partey really knows how to live.”

Michael Ofori noted:

“This shows how hard work and talent pay off. Respect to Partey.” Abigail Tetteh said, “I need a tour of this place! Absolutely stunning.”

