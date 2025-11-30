Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Thomas Partey: Inside the $200,000 North London Home of the Former Arsenal Midfielder
Football

Thomas Partey: Inside the $200,000 North London Home of the Former Arsenal Midfielder

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Thomas Partey resided in an upscale home in the London Borough of Barnet when he played for Arsenal
  • Partey’s property is estimated to be worth around $250,000, aligning with high-end real estate prices in North London
  • With a lucrative Arsenal contract, endorsements, and investments, Partey's net worth is estimated at $50 million as of 2025

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is one of the richest Ghanaian players abroad, and that is evident in his glamorous living, including a multi-million dollar mansion in England.

The Ghanaian reportedly stayed in Barnet, an area known for its upscale neighbourhoods, offering both privacy and proximity to Arsenal's training facilities and the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Partey, Arsenal, Premier League, Thomas Partey's house in London, Black Stars of Ghana
A peek at Thomas Partey's $250,000 London mansion. Image credit: thomaspartey5
Source: Instagram

Where is Thomas Partey's house?

Thomas Partey's residence, located in Barnet, is emblematic of the luxurious lifestyle often associated with Premier League footballers.

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

In 2022, Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy visited Partey's home, providing fans with a rare look inside the footballer's abode.

Read also

NSA boss discloses only condition Accra stadium can host Vybz Kartel in December

The visit, documented in a video, showcased a modern interior with spacious living areas, tasteful decor, and an ambiance that blends comfort with elegance.

During the visit, Stonebwoy presented Partey with a customised Arsenal jersey, symbolising the intersection of sports and music.

Watch the interior of Thomas Partey's beautiful London home in the video below.

Subscribe to watch new videos

What is the value of Thomas Partey's mansion in London?

While specific details about the property's value are not publicly disclosed, estimates suggest that Thomas Partey's mansion is valued at approximately $250,000, per GH Page.

This valuation aligns with properties in the Barnet area, known for their exclusivity and high market demand.

Thomas Partey's net worth

Thomas Partey's success on the field has translated into substantial financial rewards. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated at $50 million, according to I Like to Dabble, derived from his football salary, endorsements, and investments in real estate.

Read also

Mbappe makes the cut in Real Madrid’s top 10 legends to don the no. 10 jersey

Thomas Partey, Arsenal, Premier League, Thomas Partey's mansion, Partey's house
Thomas Partey. Image credit: thomaspartey5
Source: Instagram

Fans react to Partey's London home

Fans have been buzzing on social media after glimpsing Thomas Partey’s stunning North London mansion, valued at $250,000. Many are impressed by the Arsenal midfielder’s taste and lifestyle, sparking lively discussions online.

Kwame Asare commented:

“Partey’s house is goals! That’s the life we all dream of.”

Linda Mensah added:

“Wow, classy and elegant. Truly world-class living!”

Emmanuel Boateng said:

“Arsenal better treat him right; he deserves to stay with us after seeing this lifestyle.”

Sarah Owusu wrote:

“That mansion is everything! Partey really knows how to live.”

Michael Ofori noted:

“This shows how hard work and talent pay off. Respect to Partey.” Abigail Tetteh said, “I need a tour of this place! Absolutely stunning.”

Bukayo Saka shares a moment with Partey's mother

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a heartwarming moment between Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey's mother.

Read also

Hungary's 'Hollywood on the Danube' faces Trump tariff threat

Following the Gunners' 1-0 home win against Newcastle United last Sunday, the English international went viral with a humble moment, posing for a picture with his teammate's mother at the Emirates Stadium.

CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: