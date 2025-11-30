Thomas Partey: Osei Kwaku Palmer Alleges Former Arsenal Star Ignored Him for Five Years
- The ex-Arsenal midfielder played for Ghanaian side Tema Youth before moving to Spain to sign for Atletico Madrid
- The Tema Youth boss says he has not heard from his former player, Thomas Partey, for the past five years
- Osei Kwaku Palmer has an excellent record in terms of mentoring Ghanaian football talents including Partey
Owner and president of Tema Youth Football Club, Osei Kwaku Palmer, has publicly expressed his frustration with ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey for neglecting him for the past five years.
Palmer alleges that Partey, who started his football journey with Tema Youth before moving to Spain and later joining the English Premier League, has ignored him for the past five years.
According to Mail Online, the Black Stars midfielder is currently embroiled in a legal matter in the UK following serious allegations made by three women.
Palmer on 5-year Partey silence
This accusation has shocked many, as Partey’s rise to international fame has been linked to the development and nurturing he received at the youth academy.
The two men have a long history together. Partey joined Tema Youth as a young talent and made his mark in the club before moving to Atlético Madrid, where his career flourished in the La Liga.
However, as quoted by Hot FM's head of sports, Amuzu, Palmer suggests that despite this close relationship, Partey has failed to maintain any form of communication with him for years.
''Thomas Teye Partey has ignored me for about 5 years now. The last time we spoke was when I was part of the Black Stars management committee.'' Osei Kwaku Palmer said.
Palmer has expressed deep disappointment over Partey’s neglect, particularly considering Tema Youth’s significant role in shaping his early football career.
He made the allegations when the former Arsenal midfielder prepared to join Otto Addo’s Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March of this year.
Thomas Partey to Atletico Madrid in 2012
Thomas Partey’s move to Atlético Madrid marked the beginning of an exciting chapter in his career. After impressing at Diego Simeone's team, he went on to sign for Arsenal in a deal worth in the region of 50 million Euros, according to Arsenal's official website.
Despite this success, Palmer claims that the silence from Partey has been glaring. The owner of Tema Youth has stated that he has not heard from the player since their last communication about five years ago.
Palmer describes the years of silence as a sign of neglect. He explained that as a club that played a pivotal role in Partey’s early development, he expected more gratitude and recognition from the player.
The former Ghana Football Association Presidential hopeful expressed his disappointment, stating that he thought their bond would remain strong, but Partey’s silence has left him feeling abandoned.
Palmer, a figure who has worked tirelessly to ensure the growth and success of Tema Youth, mentoring a myriad of players to reach greater heights such as Joseph Paintsil, Francis Narh, Joseph Attamah Larweh, and co.
Roig urges fans: Wait for the verdict
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Villarreal president Fernando Roig Alfonso spoke publicly for the first time about Thomas Partey’s ongoing legal issues in the UK.
He urged Yellow Submarine fans to withhold judgment until the case is resolved.
