Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Copenhagen has been overshadowed by an unusual and embarrassing incident

The Catalan giants only returned to their iconic stadium in November after spending the previous two seasons at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Hansi Flick’s side has already secured a place in the knockout phase, but victory would confirm automatic qualification for the round of 16

FC Barcelona faced unwanted attention on the eve of a decisive European night after rodents were seen inside Camp Nou.

Videos circulating online showed rats moving across the turf before kickoff, creating an uncomfortable talking point ahead of the meeting with FC Copenhagen.

A general view of Barcelona's Camp Nou during their La Liga clash with Real Oviedo on January 25, 2026. Photo by Alex Caparros.

Rats spotted at Barcelona's Camp Nou

Clips first highlighted by Spanish outlet Marca spread rapidly, drawing concern from supporters over cleanliness and upkeep at one of football’s most iconic venues.

The images jarred with the elite standards normally associated with Champions League occasions, where presentation and organisation are expected to match the magnitude of the stage.

The club has not yet issued a detailed explanation, but such incidents often point to challenges in waste control and general maintenance in large arenas that host massive crowds.

For an institution of Barcelona’s stature, the episode served as a distraction at the worst possible moment.

This awkward scene followed recent strain on the facility after severe rainfall in Catalonia during a domestic fixture against Real Oviedo.

Conditions led to flooding in parts of the ground, leaving fans, reporters, and even president Joan Laporta soaked as heavy weather swept through the structure during ongoing renovation work valued at about £1.25 billion.

The reigning Spanish champions only returned to the historic ground in November after two seasons at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Construction delays had already pushed timelines back, and sections of the project remain unfinished, limiting full capacity.

Champions League: Embarrassing as Rats Spotted at Camp Nou Before Barcelona vs Copenhagen. Photo by NurPhoto.

Barcelona vs Copenhagen match preview

Amid the off-field noise, focus now turns to the contest itself on Wednesday night, where Barca's game and that of 17 other matches will be played simultaneously.

La Blaugrana sit ninth in the table on 13 points, level with several sides above them and still fighting to secure a direct Round of 16 place.

Copenhagen, on the other hand, occupy 26th position and aim to reach the knockout playoff route to extend their campaign.

This won't be the first encounter between these two sides in Europe. Barcelona and their opponents have met twice before in the Champions League group stage during the 2010/11 season.

La Blaugrana secured a 2-0 victory at home, while the return match in Denmark ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hansi Flick’s team now seems poised for an additional playoff to reach the round of 16, though they remain close to securing eighth place.

With the margins razor-thin and the pressure mounting, the focus must swiftly move from mere survival to delivering standout performances under the bright lights.

Barcelona handed Pedri blow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona faced a big blow as their midfield star Pedri will be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

He got hurt during their exciting 4-2 win against Slavia Praha, just as the season reached a crucial stage.

