Brazilian football fans were treated to a beautiful mix of compassion and brilliance on November 27, 2025, during the Serie A Betano Round 36 clash between Fluminense and Sao Paulo.

Before the game kicked off at the Maracana, players from both sides walked onto the pitch accompanied by adoptable dogs from Abrigo João Rosa, a local animal rescue shelter.

Fluminense and Sao Paulo players walk out with upwards of 40 dogs before an important league fixture on November 27, 2025. Image credit: Wagner Meier

Source: Getty Images

The touching gesture, involving over 40 dogs, instantly went viral on social media, earning praise from fans, celebrities, and animal-rights groups across Brazil and beyond.

As emotional as the moment was, what followed on the pitch was equally unforgettable.

Watch the video shared by Fluminense on X below.

Fluminense dominate Sao Paulo 6–0

Once the ball got rolling, Fluminense delivered one of their most dominant performances of the campaign, dismantling Sao Paulo with a ruthless 6-0 win, according to Flashscore. The Tricolor’s offensive intensity was simply too much for the visitors to handle.

Agustín Canobbio led the charge with a brilliant brace, showcasing his sharp finishing and relentless movement. According to Transfermarkt, the strike was his 13th this season in all competitions.

Agustín Canobbio of Fluminense during the match between Fluminense and Sao Paulo as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Maracana Stadium on November 27, 2025. Image credit: Wagner Meier

Source: Getty Images

Martinelli, Nonato, John Kennedy, and Kevin Serna all added their names to the scoresheet as Fluminense tore through Sao Paulo’s defence with fluidity, aggression, and supreme confidence.

The victory capped off a perfect night for Fluminense, a show of dominance on the pitch paired with a powerful act of kindness before the whistle.

Fans react to the pet adoption gesture

The pre-match walkout was part of a joint initiative to raise awareness for pet adoption and highlight the work done by Abrigo João Rosa. Fans fell in love with the moment instantly, helping the video trend across platforms within hours.

Many supporters pointed out how football’s influence can extend far beyond the sport, using its huge audience to amplify meaningful causes.

Carlos Mendes: “Football and compassion together. What a beautiful gesture from both teams. This is the kind of energy the sport needs.”

Juliana Ribeiro: “I was genuinely moved watching the players walk out with those adoptable dogs. Huge respect to Fluminense and Sao Paulo.”

Ricardo Azevedo: “Over 40 dogs on the pitch, and every single one stole the spotlight. Incredible initiative. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Sofia Leal: “Brazilian football winning both on and off the pitch. That dog walkout was the most heart-warming moment of the season.”

Matias Amoah: “I hope more clubs follow this example. Seeing the players carrying the dogs was truly touching.”

Daniela Martins: “I sincerely hope all those dogs find a loving home. This was a powerful and meaningful gesture.”

