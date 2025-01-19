Global site navigation

Everything about Travis Kelce's dogs, Rambo and Chauncey
Celebrity biographies

Everything about Travis Kelce's dogs, Rambo and Chauncey

by  Tatiana Thiga 4 min read

Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. He is widely recognised for his accomplishments and his community service. Aside from his NFL career, Travis owns two dogs of different breeds, and many people want to know more about them. Learn more about Travis Kelce's dogs, Rambo and Chauncey, and what they mean to him.

Travis Kelce (L) and his dogs Chauncey and Rambo (R)
Travis Kelce looks on during the game against the Carolina Panthers (L). Chauncey and Rambo pose for a photo (R). Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images, @tkelce87 on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Travis Kelce has been a Super Bowl Champion. He is an accomplished tight end and a passionate dog dad. Kelce lives with two animal buddies, Rambo and Chauncey. These puppies provide a light-hearted element to the life of this NFL player. Discover more about Travis Kelce's dogs.

Travis Kelce's profile summary

Full nameTravis Michael Kelce
GenderMale
Date of birth5 October 1989
Age35 years old (as of January 2025)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthWestlake, Ohio, United States
Current residenceKansas City, Missouri, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'5"
Height in centimetres196
Weight in pounds249
Weight in kilograms113
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourLight brown
Relationship statusDating
GirlfriendTaylor Swift
FatherEd Kelce
MotherDonna Kelce
SiblingsJason Kelce
EducationUniversity of Cincinnati, Cleveland Heights High School
ProfessionFootballer
PositionTight end
Current teamKansas City Chiefs
Years active2013–present
Net worth$90 million
Instagram@killatrav
Facebook@tkelce87

Read also

Meet NBA star Jimmy Butler's kids, Rylee, Brayan, and Kian

Travis Kelce's dogs

How many dogs does Travis Kelce have? He has a close relationship with his two cherished canine friends, Rambo and Chauncey. Chauncey, a Pomsky and Rambo, a Goldendoodle, have become beloved members of Kelce's household, accompanying him throughout his various excursions, both on and off the pitch.

Travis became a proud dog father in 2017 with Chauncey; in 2018, he added Rambo to his family. According to his tweet on X from 2019, he enjoys spending quality time with his dogs, whether within the house or on a walk.

I love spending quality time with my pups, Chauncey and Rambo, and love that Seresto is a part of that. We had a ball last weekend at the grand opening of the #SerestoStage at Bar K

Here are more details about the American footballer's dogs.

Travis Kelce and his dogs, Rambo and Chauncey, pose for a photo
Travis Kelce and his dogs, Rambo and Chauncey, pose for a photo in the football pitch. Photo: @tkelce
Source: Twitter

Rambo

  • Breed: Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever and Poodle mix)
  • Joined the family: 2018

Read also

Exploring British actor Cosmo Jarvis' relationships and dating timelines

Rambo is well-known for his lively and friendly demeanour. He is frequently seen cuddling with Kelce. Rambo is a lively goldendoodle who enjoys walks, playing, and exploring new surroundings with his owner.

Chauncey

  • Breed: Pomsky (Pomeranian and Siberian Husky mix)
  • Joined the family: 2017

Chauncey, Travis Kelce's Pomsky, is fun and energetic. He frequently appears on Kelce's social media, displaying his charming behaviour and strong relationship with his owner. Pomskies, a cross between the Pomeranian and Husky breeds, are noted for their intelligence and loyalty.

Travis Kelce looks on before a game against the Buffalo Bills
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on 17 November 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. What are some fun facts about Travis Kelce? He is regarded as one of the finest tight ends of all time, having won 10 Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro honours, including four first-team and three second-team honours.
  2. How many animals does Travis Kelce have? He has two dogs.
  3. What type of dog does Travis Kelce have? He has two kinds of dogs: Chauncey, a Pomsky, and Rambo, a Goldendoodle.
  4. Who has Travis Kelce's dog custody? Travis Kelce is the principal owner and guardian of Chauncey and Rambo.
  5. How many kids does Travis Kelce have? He does not have any children.
  6. How much is Travis Kelce's salary? He has a $52 million salary, according to Forbes. Kelce ranks as one of the highest-paid NFL players in 2024.
  7. Who makes more money, Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce? Taylor Swift. She has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, while Travis has an alleged net worth of $90 million.

Read also

Benson Boone's net worth and his rise from TikTok star to music sensational

Travis Kelce's dogs, Rambo and Chauncey, are more than mere pets; they are valued partners in his life. From the bouncy Pomsky, Chauncey, to the beloved Goldendoodle, Rambo, these dogs bring him company, joy, and a feeling of normalcy amid the strains of his high-profile occupation.

Yen.com.gh released an exhaustive list of reasons why Schnauzers are the worst dogs. Schnauzers are a dog breed developed in Germany between the 14th and 16th centuries. They have different features and characteristics that some find alluring and others unsettling.

The Schnauzer, known initially as the wirehaired pinscher, is a distinctive dog breed. The dog's name means 'whiskered snout' and refers to the breed's rough coat, beard, and bristly whiskers. Read the article to learn more about Schnauzers.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Tatiana Thiga avatar

Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com

Tags:
NFL
Hot: