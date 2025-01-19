Everything about Travis Kelce's dogs, Rambo and Chauncey

Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. He is widely recognised for his accomplishments and his community service. Aside from his NFL career, Travis owns two dogs of different breeds, and many people want to know more about them. Learn more about Travis Kelce's dogs, Rambo and Chauncey, and what they mean to him.

Travis Kelce has been a Super Bowl Champion. He is an accomplished tight end and a passionate dog dad. Kelce lives with two animal buddies, Rambo and Chauncey. These puppies provide a light-hearted element to the life of this NFL player. Discover more about Travis Kelce's dogs.

Travis Kelce's profile summary

Full name Travis Michael Kelce Gender Male Date of birth 5 October 1989 Age 35 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Westlake, Ohio, United States Current residence Kansas City, Missouri, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 249 Weight in kilograms 113 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Taylor Swift Father Ed Kelce Mother Donna Kelce Siblings Jason Kelce Education University of Cincinnati, Cleveland Heights High School Profession Footballer Position Tight end Current team Kansas City Chiefs Years active 2013–present Net worth $90 million Instagram @killatrav Facebook @tkelce87

Travis Kelce's dogs

How many dogs does Travis Kelce have? He has a close relationship with his two cherished canine friends, Rambo and Chauncey. Chauncey, a Pomsky and Rambo, a Goldendoodle, have become beloved members of Kelce's household, accompanying him throughout his various excursions, both on and off the pitch.

Travis became a proud dog father in 2017 with Chauncey; in 2018, he added Rambo to his family. According to his tweet on X from 2019, he enjoys spending quality time with his dogs, whether within the house or on a walk.

I love spending quality time with my pups, Chauncey and Rambo, and love that Seresto is a part of that. We had a ball last weekend at the grand opening of the #SerestoStage at Bar K

Here are more details about the American footballer's dogs.

Travis Kelce and his dogs, Rambo and Chauncey, pose for a photo in the football pitch. Photo: @tkelce

Rambo

Breed: Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever and Poodle mix)

Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever and Poodle mix) Joined the family: 2018

Rambo is well-known for his lively and friendly demeanour. He is frequently seen cuddling with Kelce. Rambo is a lively goldendoodle who enjoys walks, playing, and exploring new surroundings with his owner.

Chauncey

Breed: Pomsky (Pomeranian and Siberian Husky mix)

Pomsky (Pomeranian and Siberian Husky mix) Joined the family: 2017

Chauncey, Travis Kelce's Pomsky, is fun and energetic. He frequently appears on Kelce's social media, displaying his charming behaviour and strong relationship with his owner. Pomskies, a cross between the Pomeranian and Husky breeds, are noted for their intelligence and loyalty.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on 17 November 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett

FAQs

What are some fun facts about Travis Kelce? He is regarded as one of the finest tight ends of all time, having won 10 Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro honours, including four first-team and three second-team honours. How many animals does Travis Kelce have? He has two dogs. What type of dog does Travis Kelce have? He has two kinds of dogs: Chauncey, a Pomsky, and Rambo, a Goldendoodle. Who has Travis Kelce's dog custody? Travis Kelce is the principal owner and guardian of Chauncey and Rambo. How many kids does Travis Kelce have? He does not have any children. How much is Travis Kelce's salary? He has a $52 million salary, according to Forbes. Kelce ranks as one of the highest-paid NFL players in 2024. Who makes more money, Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce? Taylor Swift. She has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, while Travis has an alleged net worth of $90 million.

Travis Kelce's dogs, Rambo and Chauncey, are more than mere pets; they are valued partners in his life. From the bouncy Pomsky, Chauncey, to the beloved Goldendoodle, Rambo, these dogs bring him company, joy, and a feeling of normalcy amid the strains of his high-profile occupation.

