Oscar collapsed during training after the former Chelsea midfielder suffered sudden heart complications at Sao Paulo

Medical staff rushed him to the hospital when they detected “cardiological changes” during a pre-season bike test

Sao Paulo president confirmed positive progress and said Oscar was stable and responding well under observation

Former Chelsea star Oscar dos Santos has been hospitalized after collapsing during a fitness test with his club São Paulo FC.

The 34-year-old midfielder reportedly lost consciousness during a bicycle endurance test at the Barra Funda training center.

According to ESPN Brasil, medical staff acted quickly, providing immediate attention before an ambulance transported Oscar to Albert Einstein Hospital, where he remains in intensive care under close observation.

Early reports indicate the player showed “cardiological changes” during the test, which led doctors to perform further heart and MRI scans.

Also, sources within Sao Paulo have described the incident as “very serious,” expressing fears that Oscar’s family may discourage him from continuing professional football. His wife, who is currently pregnant, has been advised not to visit the hospital for now.

In a statement, featured by Diario Sport, Sao Paulo confirmed:

“During routine pre-season assessments at SuperCT, the athlete Oscar experienced an episode involving cardiological changes. He received immediate medical assistance and was transferred to Albert Einstein Hospital, where he remains stable and under observation. Updates will be provided following medical evaluations.”

Club president Julio Casares later offered a reassuring update, confirming that Oscar is now stable and communicating with staff.

“A cardiac incident was detected during Oscar’s medical tests, but he recovered quickly and was taken to the hospital. I spoke with him later; he interacted well and is doing fine. We are now awaiting final test results and focusing on his full recovery.”

Casares added that the club routinely conducts comprehensive health checks ahead of pre-season, emphasizing that Oscar is receiving top medical care and support.

The veteran midfielder returned to Sao Paulo in 2025, nearly two decades after starting his professional journey there. Oscar remains best known for his successful five-year spell with Chelsea, where he won the Premier League, Europa League, and League Cup before making a surprising move to Shanghai SIPG in 2017.

Oscar once revealed that his switch to China was motivated by family considerations rather than ambition, saying, “I thought more about my family than my career.”

Now, as the football community sends prayers and well-wishes, attention turns to whether Oscar’s latest health scare could mark an unexpected end to his playing career.

