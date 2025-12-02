Three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken leg

The 27-year-old fractured her left fibula during a Spain training session on Sunday, November 30, after landing awkwardly following an accidental collision

Barcelona later released a statement confirming that Bonmatí had undergone successful surgery to repair the injury

Aitana Bonmati is set to spend several months on the sidelines after undergoing successful surgery on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Barcelona confirmed that the midfielder fractured her left fibula during a training session with Spain after an awkward landing in an accidental collision on Sunday.

Aitana Bonmati: Ballon d'Or Winner Out Five Months With Broken Leg Injury. Photo by Kristy Sparow - UEFA.

"Bonmati has undergone successful surgery on a fractured fibula in her left leg," Barcelona said in a statement. The club added that her estimated recovery period is "around five months" as she starts rehabilitation.

The injury arrives at a difficult moment for both Barcelona and Spain, with crucial fixtures approaching.

Bonmati has been a central figure for her club and country, and her absence will force both teams to adjust their plans as they navigate a demanding part of the campaign.

Bonmati shares updates after surgery

Shortly after the procedure, Bonmati posted on social media that the surgery "went well."

She also released a reflective message as she prepares for the long road ahead.

"Now it's time to regenerate physically and mentally," she wrote on Instagram.

"Elite football takes you to the limit in all aspects and there are factors that were currently preventing me from enjoying the profession and the day to day.

"Honestly [I] felt like it was a time to put the brakes on and actually thought about it, but didn't and life just stopped at a halt. With this lesson I face what comes convinced that it will be a learning experience."

The setback likely rules her out of the remainder of the season, leaving a significant gap in Barcelona's structure.

Aitana Bonmati: Ballon d'Or Winner Out Five Months With Broken Leg Injury. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Bonmati's performance and statistics

Her influence stretches far beyond numbers, yet her statistics this campaign underline her impact.

According to Fotmob, she has featured in 15 matches, started 13, scored six goals and delivered three assists.

Bonmatí was key to Barcelona’s domestic treble last season and played an important role for Spain during their Euro 2025 campaign, which ended with a penalty shootout loss to England.

She also became the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or Féminin three times after scooping the coveted prize for the third time in a row in September 2025.

Watch highlights of Bonmati's 2024 season:

Her blend of creativity, composure and leadership transformed Barcelona’s rhythm and shaped their dominance in both domestic and continental competitions.

Her enforced break halts a period of sustained brilliance that placed her among the finest midfielders in the sport.

Barcelona will now seek solutions as one of their most trusted players steps away to heal, recover and return stronger.

Bonmati diagnosed with meningitis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Aitana Bonmatí was previously hospitalised after being diagnosed with viral meningitis.

Per NHS guidelines, most viral meningitis cases get better within a week to ten days and are usually manageable at home.

