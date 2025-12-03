Barcelona’s surprise U-turn has left Marcus Rashford facing an unexpected twist in his LaLiga journey

Hansi Flick’s bold decision reshapes Rashford’s future despite his strong start to the season

A career crossroads awaits the England forward as both Barcelona and Manchester United weigh their next steps

Marcus Rashford’s long-term future at Barcelona has been thrown into uncertainty, despite the Spanish champions holding a £26 million option to make his loan move permanent.

The forward, who swapped Old Trafford for the Camp Nou only a few months ago, may now find himself heading back to Manchester United sooner than expected.

Barcelona would reportedly not extend Marcus Rashford's stay at Camp Nou beyond the 2025/26 season. Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse, David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, the most likely outcome is that Rashford will depart Barcelona once his season-long loan expires. Such a scenario would force the England international to return to United, where he would either need to impress under head coach Ruben Amorim or seek a move elsewhere.

This development marks a major setback for Rashford, who has openly expressed his desire to extend his stay in Catalonia. His ambition to prolong his Barcelona adventure appears increasingly out of reach, despite making an encouraging start to life in LaLiga.

So far this season, the 28-year-old has registered six goals and nine assists in 18 appearances, providing a consistent attacking threat, as cited by Transfermarkt. Even so, he has struggled to cement a place in Hansi Flick’s starting XI.

Marcus Rashford has 6 goals and 9 assists in 18 games for Barcelona in the 2025/26 season. Image credit: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

The German manager’s reluctance to rely on him as a guaranteed starter is believed to be a key reason the club are preparing to look elsewhere rather than trigger the purchase clause.

Barcelona to consider Rashford's replacement

With Rashford yet to fully convince the technical team, Barcelona are reportedly weighing up potential replacements ahead of next season. The reigning LaLiga champions are thought to be exploring options that better suit Flick’s long-term plans, casting further doubt on the Englishman’s future in Spain.

Rashford’s career has already taken several unexpected turns in recent seasons. After falling out of favour under Amorim at Manchester United, he spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

Despite making an impact there, Unai Emery declined the chance to sign him permanently for £40 million, sending the forward back to Old Trafford last summer.

Barcelona’s interest offered Rashford a fresh start, and the move initially appeared promising. But unless the club’s hierarchy has a change of heart, he will likely face another crossroads come June.

Having made 426 appearances and scored 138 goals for his boyhood club, Rashford’s return to Manchester would raise fresh questions about his next step.

Now, whether he attempts to win back Amorim’s trust or seeks yet another new chapter remains to be seen, but his Barcelona dream looks increasingly short-lived.

Deco impressed by Rashford's performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FC Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, has spoken highly of Marcus Rashford, thanks to the England star's outstanding performances for the La Liga champions.

Deco highlighted confidence and consistency as the main reasons behind Rashford's revival in Hansi Flick's formation this season.

Source: YEN.com.gh