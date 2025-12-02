A top Premier League side is said to be secretly evaluating a dramatic move for Neymar, with early discussions already taking place behind the scenes

Club officials are weighing the potential benefits and risks of bringing the Brazilian superstar to England

Neymar’s own position on a Premier League switch remains unclear, adding even more intrigue to the unfolding story

Manchester United have been encouraged to weigh up an audacious January move for Brazilian superstar Neymar, with some believing the forward could still provide a “lift” to a team searching for spark and consistency.

The 33-year-old, however, remains a divisive prospect, as concerns continue to swirl over his age, fitness and ability to cope with the demands of the Premier League.

Neymar sparks buzz over a potential Premier League transfer to Manchester United. Image credit: Marco Buenavista/Sports Press Photo

According to Neymar's Transfermarkt injury records, he has spent much of the current season struggling for full fitness while attempting to guide Santos away from a relegation fight. Despite medical advice urging caution, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer has persisted through pain, determined to rescue his boyhood club in what could be his final months before becoming a free agent.

After his contract with Al-Hilal was terminated in January, Neymar returned home to Brazil to complete rehabilitation from knee ligament damage, an injury that has seen him spend more time recovering than on the pitch in recent seasons.

Neymar of Al-Hilal reacts after an injury during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Hilal and Esteghlal at Kingdom Arena on November 04, 2024 in Riyadh. Image credit: Yasser Bakhsh

With his deal at Santos winding down, the forward is being linked with various destinations for 2026, including England and the MLS, and Manchester United have once again been mentioned among possible suitors.

Should Man United make the move for Neymar?

Former United star Louis Saha does not really think so. The former United striker believes the idea would have been far more appealing earlier in the year, but he now questions whether Neymar still possesses the resilience required to succeed at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Pundit Arena, Saha said he worries the Brazilian may have “lost his spark”, adding that United need players prepared to fully commit themselves to the team.

Though Saha acknowledged Neymar’s extraordinary talent and creativity, qualities he feels could still lift United, but suggested the player’s career trajectory may need redefining:

“United need footballers who are ready to sacrifice everything for the club. I’m not sure Neymar is that man at this stage.”

Beyond United, speculation in the United States has reignited talk of a reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez at Inter Miami.

Former MLS and USMNT star Brad Friedel believes that, fitness permitting, Neymar could be a commercial and sporting success in Miami. However, he warned that another injury-plagued stint would attract unwanted attention and negativity.

Speaking to GOAL, Friedel suggested a performance-based contract would likely be the only logical way forward for any MLS club. With Messi’s arrival already transforming Inter Miami’s visibility, he believes Neymar’s presence would only amplify the club’s global pull.

Neymar tipped to rejoin Messi, Suarez in Miami

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar has also been strongly linked with a potential move to Inter Miami, a transfer that could see him reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

Sources indicate that Inter Miami are carefully weighing the pros and cons of signing the former Paris Saint-Germain star before making any official move.

