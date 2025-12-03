Kamaldeen Sulemana Suffers Injury in Coppa Italia Match vs Genoa
- The Black Stars have suffered yet another setback after Kamaldeen Sulemana picked up an injury during Atalanta’s Coppa Italia clash
- Sulemana's injury did not take a negative toll on Atalanta, as they cruised past Genoa to secure a quarter-final meeting with Juventus
- His setback comes less than a month after midfielder Abu Francis sustained a season-ending injury while representing Ghana in the Kirin Cup
Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has picked up another worrying injury during Atalanta’s Coppa Italia match with Genoa on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
The match had barely settled when Sulemana signalled discomfort and asked to be taken off in the 21st minute.
Kamaldeen Sulemana suffers injury setback
The Black Stars forward opened the contest in lively fashion, using his electric bursts and sharp movement to unsettle Genoa’s back line.
That bright start faded when he slowed down, grabbed his leg and made his way toward the sideline.
Coach Raffaele Palladino quickly introduced Daniel Maldini, son of celebrated AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini.
Although Kamaldeen did not need a stretcher, his walk from the field showed clear discomfort.
Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that the Right to Dream Academy graduate suffered a muscle strain in his right adductor.
Further tests will confirm how serious the issue is. The timing adds extra concern for Atalanta because Ademola Lookman is preparing to join Nigeria for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Coach Palladino views both players as natural alternatives in the same position, making Kamaldeen’s availability crucial.
Sulemana's injury: A trouble for Atalanta and Ghana
This setback arrives during a challenging period for Atalanta. The team has struggled for consistency in Serie A and currently sits in 12th place with 16 points after 13 games.
Injuries have disrupted Palladino’s efforts to build momentum after replacing Ivan Juric in the dugout, and the absence of a key wide player could affect his long-term plans.
Meanwhile, the Black Stars face their own worries. Kamaldeen’s situation comes less than three weeks after another Right to Dream Academy product, Abu Francis, endured a severe ankle injury during Ghana’s friendly against Japan in the Kirin Cup.
That incident has ruled Francis out of the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign and the 2026 World Cup.
Nonetheless, Kamaldeen will hope for encouraging news. His last muscle problem came in 2023 while at Southampton and kept him out for 33 days, according to Transfermarkt.
Recovery periods vary widely. Mild strains can heal within two weeks. Moderate ones often need six weeks. Severe cases may last several months and sometimes require surgery.
At the time of publication, Atalanta had not released any updates on his recovery timeline.
Sulemana names Ronaldinho as his idol
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kamaldeen Sulemana revealed how Ronaldinho Gaucho influenced his choice of jersey number.
The 23-year-old holds deep admiration for the former Ballon d’Or winner and continues to draw inspiration from his iconic style of play.
