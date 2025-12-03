The Black Stars have suffered yet another setback after Kamaldeen Sulemana picked up an injury during Atalanta’s Coppa Italia clash

Sulemana's injury did not take a negative toll on Atalanta, as they cruised past Genoa to secure a quarter-final meeting with Juventus

His setback comes less than a month after midfielder Abu Francis sustained a season-ending injury while representing Ghana in the Kirin Cup

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has picked up another worrying injury during Atalanta’s Coppa Italia match with Genoa on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The match had barely settled when Sulemana signalled discomfort and asked to be taken off in the 21st minute.

Kamaldeen Sulemana lurks in the background during Mohammed Kudus' goal celebration against South Korea at the 2022 World Cup. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kamaldeen Sulemana suffers injury setback

The Black Stars forward opened the contest in lively fashion, using his electric bursts and sharp movement to unsettle Genoa’s back line.

That bright start faded when he slowed down, grabbed his leg and made his way toward the sideline.

Coach Raffaele Palladino quickly introduced Daniel Maldini, son of celebrated AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini.

Although Kamaldeen did not need a stretcher, his walk from the field showed clear discomfort.

Kamaldeen Sulemana in action for Atalanta against Fiorentina in the Serie A on November 30, 2025. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that the Right to Dream Academy graduate suffered a muscle strain in his right adductor.

Further tests will confirm how serious the issue is. The timing adds extra concern for Atalanta because Ademola Lookman is preparing to join Nigeria for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Coach Palladino views both players as natural alternatives in the same position, making Kamaldeen’s availability crucial.

Sulemana's injury: A trouble for Atalanta and Ghana

This setback arrives during a challenging period for Atalanta. The team has struggled for consistency in Serie A and currently sits in 12th place with 16 points after 13 games.

Injuries have disrupted Palladino’s efforts to build momentum after replacing Ivan Juric in the dugout, and the absence of a key wide player could affect his long-term plans.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars face their own worries. Kamaldeen’s situation comes less than three weeks after another Right to Dream Academy product, Abu Francis, endured a severe ankle injury during Ghana’s friendly against Japan in the Kirin Cup.

That incident has ruled Francis out of the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign and the 2026 World Cup.

Nonetheless, Kamaldeen will hope for encouraging news. His last muscle problem came in 2023 while at Southampton and kept him out for 33 days, according to Transfermarkt.

Recovery periods vary widely. Mild strains can heal within two weeks. Moderate ones often need six weeks. Severe cases may last several months and sometimes require surgery.

At the time of publication, Atalanta had not released any updates on his recovery timeline.

Sulemana names Ronaldinho as his idol

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kamaldeen Sulemana revealed how Ronaldinho Gaucho influenced his choice of jersey number.

The 23-year-old holds deep admiration for the former Ballon d’Or winner and continues to draw inspiration from his iconic style of play.

Source: YEN.com.gh