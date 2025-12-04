Ghanaian footballer Ronald Frimpong has reached an impressive milestone off the field, pairing academic achievement with his rising football career

Frimpong had earlier played a key role in guiding the University for Development Studies to gold at the 2024 FISU World Cup in China before his academic success

His newest accomplishment has earned widespread praise from fans and the football community, who commend his commitment to excelling in both fields

Former Bibiani Gold Stars forward Augustine Ronald Frimpong has bagged his first degree, after completing his Bachelor of Education in Basic Education at the University for Development Studies.

He joined the Class of 2025 this week, walking proudly across the stage after years of managing lectures, assignments, long trips for league matches, and demanding training routines.

Frimpong has built a strong reputation in the Ghana Premier League, and his graduation adds another layer to his inspiring journey.

His achievement is already generating admiration among young players who dream of pursuing an education without stepping away from football.

FISU glory to UDS graduation: Frimpong's story

Before earning his degree, the 33-year-old made headlines during UDS’ memorable FISU run.

He delivered outstanding performances from the group stages to the final, including a stunning hat-trick in a 5-2 win against Kyungil University of South Korea during the quarter-finals.

UDS later defeated Paulista University of Brazil in a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 win to clinch the ultimate prize, with Frimpong playing a decisive role.

Beyond his performances on the field, he has always encouraged fellow players to value the classroom.

Watch UDS' historic victory at the FISU World Cup:

He frequently explains that football careers do not last forever and that preparation for life after retirement is essential.

His consistent message has earned respect from teammates and supporters, and his graduation has been welcomed with warm applause across the football community.

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana celebrated him on social media with the words, “Congratulations, Ronald Frimpong.”

Fans on X also shared their excitement.

@daniel_adiisi wrote:

"Impressive, not only good on the pitch but also brilliant in class. That’s remarkable."

@ananse__kwaku added:

"Wow!! That's impressive."

@KofiDuah4 shared:

"Congratulations to him. Every time I see a story about him, I get very excited. This is a hardworking young man with determination and humility. See what God has done for him. I am super proud of you, man. Cheers."

Frimpong plots his next move after graduation

Frimpong is now looking ahead with fresh motivation. His contract with Goldstars ended on June 30, 2025, and he is currently unattached, as cited by Transfermarkt.

Several clubs are reportedly monitoring him, and a return to the Ghana Premier League appears likely when the January transfer window opens.

His journey strengthens the growing narrative of Ghanaian players who are proving that sporting excellence and academic achievement can go hand in hand.

According to KickGH, Frimpong has featured for Real Tamale United and Nzema Kotoko, and his next chapter promises even more growth on and off the pitch.

John Mensah's son graduates in Texas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Mensah Jr., son of former Black Stars captain John Mensah, graduated with a second-class upper degree in Computer Science.

He earned this academic milestone from the prestigious University of Texas.

