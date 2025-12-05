Cobi Jones has explained why a potential clash between the United States and Ghana would be one of the standout fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The USA’s most-capped player shared his thoughts ahead of the World Cup Draw, set for December 5 at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C

Ghana, placed in Pot 4, is expected to face a challenging group as they await opponents from the higher-ranked teams in the other pots

American football icon Cobi Jones has expressed excitement at the possibility of the United States meeting Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the tournament drawing nearer and attention turning toward the official draw, the former USA national team star believes a clash between the two countries would create one of the most captivating stories of the entire event.

Why Cobi Jones want USA vs Ghana

Jones, who remains one of the most respected voices in the sport, shared his thoughts ahead of the ceremony scheduled for December 5 at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.

For him, a reunion between the two sides would bring back memories of classic encounters that shaped earlier editions.

The retired midfielder, now 55 and widely known for his role in the rise of Major League Soccer after its rebirth in 1996, spoke to 3Sports about what such a matchup could mean.

"I think it's a possibility; I think they could meet again. Ghana is a little bogeyman for the United States, and they always seem to find a way to draw together and seem to be an issue. The Black Stars are a good team. They are a good, talented team that seem to match up very well against one another. Ghana seems to always match up very well against the United States. I would hope the USA could figure it out against Ghana and beat Ghana if the match does come in 2026."

USA vs Ghana: A storied WC tale

Ghana and the USA share a unique World Cup history. The rivalry began in 2006 when the Black Stars stunned the Stars and Stripes in their first meeting, according to the BBC.

The story continued in 2010 as Ghana edged the USA again, this time in the round of 16. Their paths crossed once more in 2014, with the Americans finally breaking the pattern through a narrow 2-1 victory.

The only recent tournament without this meeting was the 2022 edition. Even so, the possibility of another chapter remains strong.

The USA enter the 2026 draw in Pot 1, while Ghana sit in Pot 4, creating a realistic chance of them landing in the same group.

Regardless of who they face, Otto Addo and his players are expected to confront a challenging path.

Teams in the other pots include higher-ranked nations with strong tournament records.

Journalist predicts England vs Ghana WC final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol stirred spirited debate ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw with a bold prediction about the potential finalists.

He suggested the possibility of an England vs Ghana showdown in the final, envisioning a captivating battle between Harry Kane and Antoine Semenyo.

