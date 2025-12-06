The 2026 World Cup draw has been completed and that means that Ghana's journey to inevitable glory has been disclosed

Otto Addo's side have been drawn into Group L where they will face Panama, England and Croatia the competition's group stage

If they can advance from the first round, they could face a difficult journey and some hugely dangerous nations if they're to see off 47 others teams and make it to the World Cup final

Ghana’s most likely path to the World Cup final has become clearer following Friday’s draw in Washington, D.C.

At a star-studded ceremony at the Kennedy Center, where U.S. President Donald Trump received a special prize, Rio Ferdinand led the proceedings, with Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Wayne Gretzky and Aaron Judge assisting in forming the groups.

Ghana’s Likely Route to World Cup Final Revealed After Group Draw

Source: Twitter

As one of the world’s top-ranked nations, the Black Stars dodged several heavyweights and were placed in Group L.

They were drawn alongside England—whom Ghana famously held to a 1-1 draw in a 2011 friendly—and Panama.

Croatia, boasting stars like Luka Modrić and Joško Gvardiol, will also provide stern opposition.

Ghana will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 in either Dallas or Toronto, before facing England on June 23 in Boston or Toronto.

Their final Group L match against Croatia is scheduled for June 27 in East Rutherford or Philadelphia.

Ghana's likely route to World Cup final

After the draw, Ghana’s potential road to the final has been laid out. In the expanded 48-team format, they would face a third-placed side from Group E, H, I, J, or K in the round of 32.

A round-of-16 clash could then send them to Mexico City on July 5 for a demanding meeting with tournament co-hosts Mexico, and progressing beyond that might set up a quarter-final showdown in Miami against five-time champions Brazil, coached by Carlo Ancelotti.

A semi-final against Argentina on July 15 in Atlanta is also a possibility, with a potential final—and the chance for redemption—against Spain on July 19 in East Rutherford.

FIFA will confirm exact venues and kick-off times during a special live broadcast at 5pm UK time on Saturday.

Due to the revamped format, even a third-place finish in the group stage could send Ghana into the knockouts, with the eight best third-placed teams advancing to the round of 32.

Otto Addo's verdict after World Cup Draw

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo remains optimistic about Ghana’s chances at the 2026 World Cup despite being placed in a “tough group” with England, Croatia and Panama.

The Black Stars coach, who was present at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, shared his early assessment of Group L.

Source: YEN.com.gh