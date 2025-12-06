Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalić has played down Ghana’s threat after his team were drawn alongside the Black Stars in Group L for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Group L also features 1966 world champions England and a fast-improving Panama side from the CONCACAF region

Dalić, who has led Croatia to at least the semi-final stage in the last two World Cup editions, will be aiming to extend that impressive run at the upcoming tournament

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalić has delivered his first impression of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw after discovering his side will meet Ghana in the group stage.

The ceremony took place on December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, where Croatia was also placed with England and Panama.

Croatia Coach Dismisses Ghana Threat After 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw: "We Don't Care". Photos by Koji Watanabe and Kevin Dietsch.

Source: Getty Images

Croatia coach shares verdict on Ghana

Dalic, who guided Croatia to second place in 2018 and third place in 2022, acknowledged the difficulty of the group but made it clear that his squad remains calm and focused.

His early comments reflected confidence from a team that has grown accustomed to performing on the biggest stage.

While speaking to 3Sports, he lightly dismissed any notion of fear but still recognised Ghana’s strengths.

“We don’t care too much about Ghana. I know my friend Asamoah Gyan - we played together when I was in LA. I know there will be tough games. Ghana’s team is very strong and fast, and it is not going to be easy for us.”

He went on to highlight the mindset that has carried Croatia through the last two tournaments.

The 59-year-old tactician stressed that their approach is built on structure, discipline and belief in their collective strength rather than worrying about individual contests.

“Our goal is to go past the group stage. We’ll take it step by step. It won’t be easy. Full respect to Ghana - they will not be easy opponents,” he added.

Watch the interview:

Croatia will begin their journey on June 17, 2026, against England in a rematch of the 2018 semifinal.

Six days later, they will meet the Black Stars on June 23, before concluding their group fixtures on June 27 against Panama.

For Ghana, the numbers show a difficult challenge. Croatia has never suffered defeat against an African side at the World Cup.

Croatia Coach Dismisses Ghana Threat After 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw: "We Don't Care". Photo by STRINGER/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Their record stands at three victories and one draw from four encounters. Yet the Black Stars are unlikely to be discouraged by history.

Otto Addo’s young group has earned praise for vibrant play and creativity in attack. The presence of players like Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo offers hope of a breakthrough moment.

Many supporters see this tournament as a chance to make a bold statement on a global stage.

Group L promises narratives of ambition, rivalry and opportunity. Croatia may sound assured, but Ghana will enter the contest ready to prove that confidence alone does not decide World Cup battles.

Panama coach wary of facing Ghana

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Panama coach Thomas Christiansen reacted to being drawn in the same group as Ghana for the 2026 World Cup.

He admitted the match would be tough and highlighted one Ghanaian player who could trouble his team.

Source: YEN.com.gh