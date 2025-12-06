Nottingham Forest forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is now giving serious consideration to switching his international allegiance to Ghana ahead of next year’s World Cup.

This marks a major shift from his earlier stance, when the 25-year-old was determined to battle for a place in the England squad.

The Nottingham Forest winger has earned three caps for the Three Lions but has been consistently overlooked by England managers, even when he was in sizzling form last season.

Ghana have long targeted Hudson-Odoi and believe his arrival in their squad could have a similar impact to Kevin-Prince Boateng’s surprise inclusion in the 2010 World Cup.

When the former AC Milan star helped guide the Black Stars to the quarter-finals, narrowly missing out on a semi-final spot after Luis Suarez’s infamous goal-line handball and Asamoah Gyan’s missed penalty.

Hudson-Odoi, born to Ghanaian parents, has always maintained a strong connection to the West African nation.

Over the past three years, he’s spent part of his summer holidays in Ghana and even paid a visit to the country’s former president.

SunSport sources close to the player say he is working behind the scenes to ensure he can get the necessary paperwork in place to represent Ghana at the World Cup.

The Black Stars are brimming with talent, with exciting wingers like Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus and in-form Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo leading the charge.

Hudson-Odoi could fit seamlessly into this growing team, with sources suggesting he is now leaning towards making the switch after initially being keen on playing for England just a few years ago.

And incredibly it could see Hudson-Odoi coming up AGAINST the Three Lions in the group stages.

Ghana were drawn alongside England, Croatia and Panama in Group L.

At 25, Hudson-Odoi believes now is the right time to play international football and feels his future lies with Ghana, rather than continuing to wait for another England call-up.

Hudson-Odoi isn’t the only Nottingham Forest with African roots.

His teammates Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi have both enjoyed their international careers with Nigeria, and Hudson-Odoi has even poked fun at them over Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the last World Cup.

His decision is further strengthened by the fact that all of his England caps came in 2019, and he has not been involved in the senior squad since.

Fifa rules state that a player can switch nationality provided they have played no more than three competitive matches at senior level prior to turning 21, or been involved at a major championship such as the World Cup of Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana coach Otto Addo is determined to build a squad capable of challenging the legacy of the nation’s “golden generation” of 2010, when they were the best African team at the World Cup and came agonizingly close to making the semifinals.

But remains to be publicly said or seen if Addo is the one pushing for the addition of Odoi at the moment even if advances have been made in the past.

Hudson-Odoi is not the only player with Ghanaian roots looking to play for the Black Stars. Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah, who has been capped just once by England, has also recently revealed that he feels a strong connection to Ghana and is open to playing for them at the World Cup.

The 26-year-old is England’s all-time top scorer at U21 level but has struggled to break into the senior squad and now has admitted he wants to play for the country of his parents.

