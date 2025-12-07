Premier League champions Liverpool are reportedly plotting a January attacking shake-up as Salah’s future hangs in the balance

Liverpool could be facing a significant shake-up in attack as Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield becomes increasingly uncertain.

The Egyptian forward, who played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title-winning season, has found himself sidelined in recent games, sparking speculation about a potential exit.

According to The Sun, Salah was controversially dropped to the bench for the third consecutive Premier League match during Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Leeds United, prompting frustration from the 33-year-old.

Despite signing a two-year contract extension earlier this year following a stellar 2024-25 campaign in which he scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists, Salah has struggled to replicate that form this season. In 13 league outings, he has only managed four goals and two assists.

After the Leeds draw, Salah did not hold back, publicly criticising head coach Arne Slot for leaving him out of the starting lineup.

“I can’t believe it, I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club over the years, especially last season,” Salah said.

He further expressed feeling “thrown under the bus” and hinted that he would bid farewell to the Liverpool supporters when the team faces Brighton next weekend.

With the player reportedly considering an exit in the January transfer window, Liverpool are already exploring options to reinforce their frontline.

Liverpool eye PSG's Bradley Barcola

According to Goal, One name on Liverpool’s radar is PSG’s 23-year-old forward Bradley Barcola. The French winger has featured in nine of PSG’s 15 league matches this season, netting five goals, and is seen as a promising option to bolster the Reds’ attacking options should Salah depart.

PSG have been offering contract extensions to key players, including Barcola, but the young forward has yet to commit, leaving the door open for a January move.

Barcola’s role at Parc des Princes has been somewhat limited, with the winger often behind the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doue in the pecking order under Luis Enrique. This situation has reportedly contributed to his hesitation over signing a new deal, even with the prospect of a significant pay rise.

Liverpool, however, would not have a clear path to signing Barcola, as Arsenal are also said to be tracking the PSG star. With uncertainty surrounding Gabriel Martinelli’s future, the Gunners may look to Barcola as a potential reinforcement in the new year.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s title ambitions have recently stumbled after a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, adding further impetus for them to strengthen their frontline.

With Salah’s status in doubt and Barcola attracting attention from multiple Premier League clubs, January could prove to be a pivotal month for Liverpool’s attacking reshuffle.

