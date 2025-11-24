The Inter Miami star revealed he had been playing through persistent fitness issues in recent weeks

The Argentina legend addressed his injury struggles after helping Inter Miami defeat FC Porto in the Club World Cup

Despite battling niggling injuries, Messi continued to deliver for Inter Miami, demonstrating his resilience and dedication

Lionel Messi has once again cemented his legendary status in Major League Soccer after an extraordinary performance that propelled Inter Miami to a 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati, securing their spot in the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday, November 23.

The Argentina superstar played a hand in every goal, scoring one himself and assisting three others, moving Inter Miami just two wins away from claiming their first-ever MLS Cup.

Lionel Messi sets new standard in MLS after game-changing performance. Image credit: Jeff Dean

Lionel Messi sets MLS playoff record

With this display, Lionel Messi also set a new record for the most goal contributions in MLS Cup playoff history, now tallying 12 combined goals and assists, as noted by Flashscore.

Messi opened the scoring in the 18th minute, rising above defenders to meet a precise cross from Mateo Silvetti after a swift counterattack orchestrated by Jordi Alba. The former Barcelona full-back intercepted a misplaced pass in midfield and quickly released Messi into a central position.

The Inter Miami superstar then found Silvetti with a perfectly timed pass, allowing the young attacker to deliver a pinpoint cross that Messi converted with a bouncing header past goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

Lionel Messi and Mateo Silvetti during the Conference Semifinal match between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami as part of the MLS Cup Playoffs at TQL Stadium on November 23, 2025. Image credit: Jeff Dean

In the second half, Messi assisted Silvetti for his goal and later set up two more for Tadeo Allende, completing a dominant team performance, as The Independent featured.

Inter Miami on the brink of MLS glory

Meanwhile, Messi’s arrival has reshaped Inter Miami’s trajectory. The club, which debuted in 2020 and quickly established itself among the MLS Eastern Conference’s top teams, claimed the MLS Supporters’ Shield in 2024 with Messi leading the charge.

This season, he has maintained an astonishing form, scoring 43 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions while providing 23 assists. His remarkable performances have put him on track to potentially win back-to-back MLS MVP awards, further highlighting his impact on the league.

Inter Miami now faces New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final on November 29, after NYCFC edged out Philadelphia Union 1-0 in their semi-final clash.

In the meantime, fans can anticipate a thrilling showdown, with Messi’s current form offering optimism that the Herons could reach the MLS Cup final and vie for the club’s first major title.

Following the game, head coach Javier Mascherano praised Messi’s contributions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus as the team looks to take the next step. Under his guidance, Inter Miami has evolved into a formidable playoff contender, with Messi’s vision, creativity, and goal-scoring prowess at the heart of their success.

Messi addresses ongoing injury concerns

YEN.com.gh previously highlighted Lionel Messi’s recurring injury struggles following Inter Miami’s Club World Cup triumph over FC Porto on June 19.

The legendary playmaker has now spoken out about his persistent fitness issues, admitting that he has been competing while dealing with discomfort in recent weeks.

