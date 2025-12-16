Mbappe is set to see his wealth soar once more after a French labour court ruled in his favour in a high-profile legal battle against his former club, PSG

The prolific striker joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 after his contract with the French juggernauts ended

It remains unclear at this stage whether Paris Saint-Germain plan to challenge or appeal the verdict delivered on Tuesday

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly been instructed by a French labour court to pay approximately €60 million to Kylian Mbappe following a lengthy dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses.

The ruling was delivered on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, marking a significant development in the legal battle between the Ligue 1 champions and their former talisman.

Mbappe wins court case against PSG

Mbappe, who left PSG in June 2024 to join Real Madrid, had accused his former employers of failing to honour key financial commitments in his contract.

The France captain initially sought more than €260 million, while PSG countered with a claim demanding €440 million from the player, arguing he should forfeit unpaid sums entirely, Reuters reports.

According to the report, after reviewing the case, the court concluded that PSG had failed to pay three months of Mbappe’s salary, along with an ethics-related bonus and a signing-on payment stipulated in his employment agreement.

Judges noted that these amounts had already been recognised as owed by two separate rulings from the French Professional Football League (LFP) in September and October 2024.

The court rejected PSG’s assertion that Kylian Mbappe had voluntarily waived his right to the money, pointing out that the club was unable to provide any written proof supporting that claim. As a result, the judges ordered the Parisian side to settle the outstanding balance.

However, according to RMC Sport, the ruling did not fully side with Mbappe. The court dismissed several additional complaints put forward by the player, including allegations of hidden employment, moral harassment, and breach of duty of care.

Judges also ruled that Mbappe’s fixed-term contract could not be treated as a permanent agreement, a decision that limited the level of compensation PSG could have faced in relation to dismissal and notice pay.

Meanwhile, the 2024/25 Champions League winners did not immediately clarify whether they intend to appeal the ruling, as France 24 stated.

Mbappe delighted over court victory

Mbappe’s legal representatives welcomed the outcome, describing it as a fair and logical conclusion. They said the decision simply reflected the principle that unpaid salaries must be settled, regardless of the stature of the employer.

According to the Real Madrid superstar's lawyers, the judgment reaffirmed that contractual promises are binding and that football clubs are subject to the same labour regulations as any other employer.

They also stressed that Kylian Mbappe had fully respected his professional and contractual responsibilities throughout his seven-year spell at PSG, remaining committed to the club until his final day despite the surrounding tensions.

Mbappe's previous court appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe was scheduled to appear in court for a previous hearing of the same case on November 17, 2025.

The session was part of the ongoing legal battle with his former club, PSG, over unpaid wages and bonuses, with the former AS Monaco speedster now victorious.

