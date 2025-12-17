West Bengal Opposition Leader has called for the arrest of two state ministers over alleged misappropriation during the Lionel Messi event

Lionel Messi has embarked on a remarkable GOAT tour in India following an astonishing 2025 season with Inter Miami

The Argentine superstar racked up 38 goals and 25 assists to help Inter Miami lift the 2025 MLS Cup

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has demanded the arrest of two state ministers over claims of crores of rupees being siphoned off during the Lionel Messi football event held in Salt Lake on December 13.

Adhikari went to the stadium complex to inspect the damage from the large-scale spectator unrest, but found the gates locked and could not get inside.

West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari demands the arrest of two ministers over Lionel Messi's GOAT tour incident at Salk Lake Stadium on December 13, 2025. Image credit: Andy Lyons, FootyNews

Why is Lionel Messi in India?

Fresh from leading Inter Miami to a landmark MLS Cup triumph, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner touched down in India on Friday, December 13, for his three-day “GOAT Tour.”

Although the unveiling was lavish, disorder reportedly broke out when attendees felt sidelined. The Sun stated that spectators tossed objects, tore seats, stormed the field, and vandalised the stage after Messi’s brief, tightly secured appearance, as seen in the Barca Times X footage below.

In light of this worrying incident, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday demanded the arrest of state ministers Sujit Bose and Aroop Biswas, holding them responsible for the damage done by the irate spectators to parts of the Salt Lake Stadium.

As featured by The Sentinel, Adhikari said:

''As the Opposition Leader, I have a duty to safeguard public property. The damage caused by frustrated spectators, stemming from mismanagement by the organizers and the West Bengal government, is unacceptable. I am calling for the arrest of Sujit Bose and Aroop Biswas.''

Meanwhile, according to The Sentinel, West Bengal BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that the individuals arrested were regular ticket holders and accused the Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the chaos.

In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted the resignation of Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, issued show-cause notices to the DGP and senior police officials, and suspended a deputy commissioner of police over the alleged mishandling of the stadium event.

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during a coaching clinic at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium during the Lionel Messi G.O.A.T Tour on December 15, 2025, in Delhi, India. Image credit: Ayush Kumar

Lionel Messi's 2025 stats and amazing season

Although Messi’s tour in India is overshadowed by the December 13 incident, he has continued to shine brilliantly throughout 2025. According to Transfermarkt, the Argentine maestro has scored an astonishing 38 goals and provided 25 assists across 42 matches.

Messi’s brilliance was on full display as he guided Inter Miami to the 2025 MLS Cup. Moreover, for the second consecutive season, La Pulga was named MLS Most Valuable Player, highlighting his incredible influence on the league and the way he has transformed Inter Miami into title contenders.

