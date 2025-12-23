Former Germany international Sebastian Hertner has tragically died after falling from a chairlift at a ski resort.

The fatal accident occurred in Montenegro, where his wife reportedly witnessed him plunge around 70 metres to the ground.

Sebastian Hertner has tragically died at the age of 34.

The 34-year-old lost his life at the Savin Kuk ski resort near the mountain town of Žabljak after a double chairlift reportedly detached from its cable and struck the seat behind it.

He fell from the lift and was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 30-year-old wife was left trapped in the chair and later rescued by emergency services after suffering a broken leg.

Reports also claim that at least three other tourists were left stranded in their chairs for several hours before rescue teams safely brought them back down.

Tributes pour in for Hertner

The former defender played professionally in Germany, representing clubs including 1860 Munich, Erzgebirge Aue and Darmstadt in the second division. Hertner captained ETSV Hamburg in the Oberliga, Germany's fifth tier.

A club tribute read:

“It is with great sadness that we announce today that our captain Sebastian Hertner has died in a tragic accident while on holiday. We are stunned and incredibly sad. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Sebastian.”

Sebastian Hertner.

Hertner's first club said:

"VfB Stuttgart mourns the loss of its former youth player Sebastian Hertner, who died in a tragic accident at the age of 34. Sebastian Hertner wore the jersey with the red chest band for seven years and played 65 games for VfB II in the 3. Liga. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."

Authorities in Montenegro ordered the immediate closure of the chairlift as prosecutors launched an investigation on Saturday. No official cause had been confirmed by the following day, and officials stated that a full technical inspection of the lift would be conducted.

Zabljak mayor Rados Zugic said:

"We insist on a comprehensive and transparent investigation to determine those responsible."

Serbian news outlet Blic reported that the ski-lift had resumed operations the day following the accident.

The ex-youth international was a highly regarded prospect who played alongside future senior internationals in Christoph Kramer and Felix Kroos.

